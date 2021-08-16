Sweet Pepperbush
Q. I want to increase the number of pollinators in my garden. What do you suggest?
A. I will often go to the Georgia Pollinator Plant of the year website and look for a plant that will work in my garden. One such plant is the Sweet Pepperbush (Clethra alnifolia L.). It is the 2021 Summer Bloomer Georgia Pollinator Plant of the Year. It is also known as the Coastal Pepperbush, Alderleaf Clethra or Summer Sweet.
Sweet Pepperbush is a perennial, deciduous, leafy shrub with spike-like, upright clusters of fragrant white or pink flowers. The shrub has erect, multiple stems. Some varieties can reach a height of 6 feet while some varieties are more compact and stay about three feet. The leaves provide color throughout the year. They turn dull yellow to orange in fall with new spring growth being a bronze color. The dense cylindric flower spikes are produced at the ends of new growth. In July and August, the plant produces flowers for 4 to 6 weeks when few other plants are in bloom. It has dry, brown fruiting capsules which persist through winter. It is deer resistant and remarkably free of disease or insect pests.
This native plant will grow in full sun but prefers either dappled shade or morning sun. Sweet pepperbush will even bloom in full shade and likes moist to wet acid soils, including sand and clay. It can be used along stream beds or in rain gardens because of its love of moisture.
The flowers are attractive to bees, butterflies and hummingbirds. Birds and mammals will eat the fruit and the dark brown seed capsules will attract birds.
Sweet Pepperbush can be propagated using seeds or cuttings. These plants will also produce suckers which allows them to spread by sending up new shoots to form a small thicket. Remove the suckers and prune them in the winter if you want a formal look or let them grow for a more naturalized look.
These plants have a multitude of uses in your garden. Mass them in lawns to form foundation plantings or shrub borders. Sweet Pepperbush is a good flowering shrub for shade or woodland gardens. It is effective as a hedge and may be naturalized in cottage gardens. Plant it near a patio and enjoy the fragrant late summer blooms. Use one of the compact varieties to add a fragrant flowering shrub in a smaller garden.
Watch for our First Annual Buffalo Creek Fall Festival being held on October 9 at the Carroll County Ag Center. Plant sales, craft vendors, children's activities, speakers, nature walks and food vendors. Vendor spaces are still available. Contact BCFF900@gamil.com for more information.
For more information or assistance with any horticultural questions you may have, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Phone 770-836-8546 or via E-mail at ccmg@uga.edu.
