Q: What animals live in my yard? How can I attract the good ones and eliminate the less desirable ones?
A: This is such a great question. Many insects and animals live in, around and under your yard. Some of these animals are beneficial and some are not.
Beneficial “Pests”
Frogs & Toads
A frog can eat 10,000 bugs in one summer. They eat slugs, snails, and insects that eat your garden plants. You can attract them by providing a habitat for them. An overturned terracotta pot or a log can be a toad house. Please don’t move a toad to your habitat, build it, they will come.
Bats & Birds
Bats eat mosquitoes and other insects and love a bat house. Birds, well you know about them, just don’t put bird feeders where you do not want squirrels.
Earthworms & Centipedes
Earthworms are great for aerating the soil and centipedes eat the above-ground insects. You can create a worm bin to have more earthworms. Centipedes like dead and rotting leaves and logs. But make sure this is NOT close to the house. If they do come inside, insecticidal spray and a dehumidifier help to eliminate them inside.
Bees
Bees are essential for pollination. Plant the flowers they love: Lavender, sunflowers, Bee Balm, Basil Yarrow, Echinacea, Zinnia, Rosemary, Butterfly bush, Dahlia, Daisy, Dandelion, Goldenrod….
Lady Bugs
Lady bugs love to eat aphids, mites, and scale. You can attract them with pollen. They love plants like chives, cilantro, dill, fennel, marigolds, and sweet alyssum. Marigolds attract aphids, so the ladybugs get both pollen and aphids!
Garter snakes
While you might not like snakes, these little guys help control crickets, grasshoppers, and other insects. To attract them they need a place to hide like logs, mulch, and stones.
King Snakes
Active during the day, the King Snake eats frogs, turtles, bird eggs, rodents, and all other
snakes, including venomous ones. All snakes like to hide in logs, leaf litter, and rocks. I had a king snake living inside my block patio for years; it was about 5 feet long. I have noticed that in the two years since my neighbor killed it, I have had a problem with a chipmunk burrowing under my AC unit. If you are lucky enough to have a King Snake in your yard, you won’t have to worry much about venomous snakes.
All snakes are GOOD snakes!!!! FACTS:
There are only 6 venomous snakes in GA and only 4 of them live in Northwest, Georgia.
Copperhead
Water moccasin (cottonmouth) *not common in the northeastern half of GA.
Timber Rattlesnake
Pigmy Rattlesnake
***(Diamondback Rattlesnakes are located below the fall line: Columbus to Augusta. Coral Snakes are mainly in the Coastal Plain.)
All snakes eat mice, voles, moles, birds, insects, etc. They are all beneficial.
Learning to identify the venomous ones can help you save the lives of snakes.
The KING snake eats all snakes, especially venomous ones! It is illegal to kill one.
Spraying a water hose at a snake will usually make it leave.
Please do not kill a snake, let it slither away.
Join a snake identification site on Social Media to learn to identify Venomous ones.
Plants that Keep Pests Away
Garlic (Allium sativum)- If you have a mole problem, plant garlic. They rely on their sense of
smell and it interferes with their noses. I have currently planted some in a flower pot to deter my friendly squirrel. It has been two weeks and no signs of the cute little critter.
Onion (Allium cepa) This is also an aromatic herb that repels. Combinations of garlic, onion, peppermint, and other aromatic herbs can be used to deter deer. They use their sense of smell for defense and these herbs confuse their senses.
Bleeding Hearts (Allium cepa) They are a great deer deterrent; however, they are toxic to dogs.
Lambs Ear (Stachys byzantina) The fuzzy leaves and white color are a good deer deterrent. If you plant them on the edges of your garden, the deer will leave them alone.
Hot Pepper Spray
There are many recipes online for making a hot pepper spray. Hot pepper sprays work well for mammals only. They don’t work so well for insects because the oil (capsaicin) in hot peppers can only be detected by mammals. The spray will need to be reapplied after rain or frequent
watering. Use caution and wear gloves. Do not get it in your eyes or on your skin, although natural, it will burn. When any recipe calls for soap for plants, I use Castile soap. Here is a link for a pepper spray recipe:
* Note: This is NOT recommended for spraying on vegetables as the capsaicin from the peppers can cause vegetables to taste hot.
Lavender (Lavendula)- repels mosquitoes & other insects as well as mice. Lavender oil can keep mice out of your house. Bees also love it.
Daffodils (Narcissus pseudonarcissus)-often used as companion plants, they have a toxin that repels moles, voles & squirrels. Plant them near other plants that bloom later to repel animals. Mix daffodil bulbs with all your other bulbs and they will be safe from the pests that love to eat them.
Purple Cone Flowers (Echinacea purpura)- This plant works well for colds but also deters mice and rats from your garden.
Bee Balm (Monarda) - Bee Balm acts as a deer deterrent and attracts pollinators.
Lenten Rose (Helleborus orientalis )- This beautiful hardy plant has beautiful green leaves year-round and is always the first to bloom. It also helps to keep voles away.
Yarrow (Achillea millefoleum) A wonderful medicinal herb, this is also a great deer deterrent. Plant it on the edges of your garden and the deer will not enter.
Rosemary (Salvia Rosemarinus) Everyone knows how wonderful this herb is in the kitchen, but it is an excellent deer, mole, and vole deterrent as well.
Lemongrass (Cymbopogon citratus) Lemongrass is a native to Asia and as its name suggests, has a wonderful lemony flavor. It is great in the garden and containers. Put it in your outdoor spot and as people walk by it and the wind blows it, the scent will deter mosquitoes and mice.
This is a small list of “critters” living in your yard. There are many more plants that can be planted in the landscape to attract beneficial living things.
