 Spring Beauty is a Real Spring Beauty  It was a cold, drizzly morning in the Great Smoky Mountains as our guide led us up a steep, boulder-strewn Cumberland Trail to reach the summit of what we had heard was one of the most incredible sights we would see on the Wildflower Pilgrimage in early April.

Friends and I  were hiking trails all over the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to observe the spring wildflowers.  After a hike of about a mile, crawling over fallen trees and wading through a stream, we were almost at our destination.

