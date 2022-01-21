Plants that have always been of interest to me have been epiphytes, not to be confused with parasitic plants. I recently visited Florida and my last article talked about palm trees. The other plants that caught my attention were the Spanish moss hanging from the trees and the air plants that were for sale in all the tourist shops. I brought home three air plants.
The definition of an epiphyte is a plant that grows on another plant but does not take nutrients from the host plant. They latch onto the plant for support. Epiphytes belong to 83 different families; the majority are ferns and flowering plants. Some of the better-known epiphytes include ferns, lichens, mosses, cacti, bromeliads (over 2,000 species), and orchids. Today, I want to talk about air plants (Tillandsia sp.) which are a type of bromeliad. There are 700 species of air plants. They usually have slender triangle-shaped green leaves that grow in a rosette pattern. New growth appears from the center. You can also find colorful species, like Tillandsia maxima that can have coral leaves.
The reason these plants can live without soil is because air plant leaves are covered with trichomes. These tiny sponge-like cells absorb water and nutrients for the plant as well as provide sun protection. Tillandsias that are from more sunny climates sport more trichomes, while those from shadier locations have fewer and less visible trichomes. The root’s sole function is to anchor the plant to a host. If you do not like the way that they look, Tillandsia roots can be cut off at the base of the plant. Most species produce attractive, tubular or funnel-shaped flowers that come in a variety of colors from pinks and reds to purples and yellows. Air plants only bloom once in their lifetime. Once the bloom cycle has completed, air plants produce new growth off the side of the plant. These are baby air plants, commonly called “pups.” These little babies will eventually mature into their own “adult” air plant and the cycle will begin again!
Air plants are easy to take care of. You do not have to worry about soil, but they do still need a certain amount of water and light, plus the right temperatures, just like any other houseplant. To keep your air plants healthy, you will need to water them about once a week. Misting, rinsing, or soaking are three methods of watering Tillandsias. Place them in the sink or a small jar with enough water to submerge your plants and soak them for about half an hour. Give them a gentle shake to remove the excess water, then turn them upside down on a towel to let them drain. Make sure that they are dry before you return them to their designated spot. You can mist them every other day to keep them looking fresh, especially in winter when humidity in our homes tends to be lower. The last method is to hold them under the faucet, rinsing them thoroughly with tepid water. Lay them face down on a paper towel for a few seconds to drain off excess water. If you have very hard water or you are using a water softener, you may want to use rain or spring water. The minerals in the tap water may clog the trichomes. Add a little fertilizer to the soaking water once a month by diluting liquid fertilizer to one-fourth of the recommended rate or, after soaking your air plants, spritz them with a pre-mixed air plant fertilizer.
Air plants prefer bright, indirect light, preferably in an east or west facing window and good air circulation. While they look great enclosed in a terrarium, be sure to allow plants to dry at least 4 hours after watering before returning them to the terrarium. Tillandsias can be displayed in very inventive ways because they are not tied to soil. Most air plant displays feature them in contemporary settings with rocks, shells, and driftwood but you can suspend the plants on wire, hang them on walls, dangle them from shells or simply plunk them into vases. If you have a tall houseplant, cover the potting soil with pebbles and place some tiny air plants at its feet for added foliage interest. Use your imagination with these versatile plants.
For more information or assistance with any horticultural questions, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Phone 770-836-8546 or via E-mail at ccmg@uga.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.