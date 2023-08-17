Carroll County Master Gardeners are volunteers of one of the many programs offered to our local communities by the UGA Extension. These programs consist of agriculture, 4-H, family and consumer sciences, and Master Gardener volunteers which provide research-based information.
The Buffalo Creek Garden and Trail located on the Carroll County Ag Center property is a favorite of many Carroll County residents due, in large part, to its 40 acres of walking trails. The Georgia Forestry Commission, which oversaw are, left behind an old sawmill and gristmill whose remnants can still be seen beside a couple of the trails. There are several habitats with running streams from Buffalo Creek. Walking the trails, you see wetland areas as well as upland hardwood and pine habitats. Lovely native shade plants and sun-loving flora grow along the trails as they wind through the different habitats. These trails are maintained by volunteers from our local West Georgia Chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society. Their work centers on encouraging and creating areas throughout the 40 acres where native plants will thrive. The Carroll County Master Gardeners maintain a demonstration garden, made up of several individual beds. These beds change over the months to show ideas for growing plants in sun, shade, part sun and part shade habitats. An original Carroll County schoolhouse, apothecary, log cabin, and blacksmith’s shop are adjacent to the Garden, as well.
