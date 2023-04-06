Years ago Carly Simon sang ‘Anticipation’, a song about waiting. Well, this is the anticipation time for native plant lovers as we anxiously await the first trillium blooms of the year. The first to appear in my wooded area is the Trillium cuneatum, which has many common names Toad shade, Sweet Betsy, Bloody Butcher, Whippoorwill Flower. No matter what name you call it, this plant is a standout in the garden. Of the 39 trilliums found in the United States, Georgia is home to at least 22 species, the most of any state in our country. With varying bloom times, you can have a long bloom period. The genus name Trillium is derived from the Latin word “trees” for three, which refers to the flower parts as well as the leaves that are in groups of three. They also have three sepals which are modified leaves that surround and protect the developing flower bud, opening as the petals unfurl. My earliest trillium to bloom is the Trillium cuneatum, or Sweet Betsy Trillium. Its mottled green leaves are very distinctive, but there are several other trilliums with these mottled leaves, distinguished by their later bloom time, as well as the shape of the blooms. One really unique and seldom seen of the look-alikes is the Trillium stamineum, or Twisted Trillium. Others with the mottled leaves are Trillium luteum, and Trillium decumbens. Trilliums are easy to grow with the right conditions. As spring ephemerals, they do best in deciduous forests, as they get plenty of sunlight filtered through the bare trees. As the trilliums complete their life cycle, the deciduous trees start to leaf out and cut off much of the light. This is the signal for the trilliums to shut down for the summer. They need adequate moisture while blooming, but prefer drier soil when dormant. Once they bloom, the trillium will produce a red/burgundy seed capsule containing numerous brown seeds that are harvested by ants as a food source for young ants. Once the ants clean the nutritious coating from the seeds, they are discarded outside the nest where they will germinate. You can collect seeds in June or early July and sow them immediately or store in damp peat moss and keep them in the refrigerator until you’re ready to plant them in a shady seedbed.
When planting seeds, provide plenty of humus or compost and keep the ground evenly moist throughout the growing season. These seeds will not germinate until the second year after planting. Another way to have more trilliums without waiting for the seeds to germinate and mature is to lift a rhizome from the ground and cut it into sections, being sure to get at least one growth bud for each section. This should be done when the plant is dormant, either in fall or late winter (prior to new growth). Cover the tuber-like rhizome with at least 2 inches of soil and space plants about 10 inches apart. During the first year after germination, the plant will produce a single, narrow spear-shaped leaf with the mottled markings to help you identify it. The second year of growth, the leaf becomes more spade shaped, but is still a single leaf. During the third year, the hallmark three leaves appear. After about 7 years, the plant will be mature enough to produce its first blooms. Because the plant takes so many years to mature to reproducing size, it is critical that they be protected in their native habitat. Over-harvesting can contribute to the decline of these beautiful plants. Strictly speaking, trilliums have no above-ground stems or leaves. The stem is an extension of the underground rhizome, and the leaves are the bracts of the flower. In the case of the cuneatum, the flowers stand very upright above the bracts. Even though they don’t technically have leaves or stems, I still refer to them this way. It’s just easier than trying to explain the difference. Flowers of the Trillium cuneatum appear in early March and persist through much of April. They are sessile, meaning they have no pedicel (flower stalk). The flower appears to sit directly atop the leaves. Each maroon flower can be up 1-3 inches across three petals. Some say the flower smells like bananas. I’ve never noticed that, but I don’t recall ever stooping to smell the flower. The plant itself can be from a half foot to one and a half feet tall with a similar spread. Since they spread from underground rhizomes as well as seeds, they will often form colonies over a period of years. These trilliums attract pollinators including bees and moths among others. They are a food source for small mammals and ants and ground nesting wasps. Trilliums thrive in the right conditions and make great companion plants for Iris cristata, Jackin-the-Pulpit and ferns. To learn more about native plants, visit the Georgia Native Plant Society Facebook page, the West Georgia Chapter Facebook page and website at wgawildflowers.org.
