Q. I am concerned about the trees on my property and their ability to withstand storms. Can you help me?
A. Weather-related tree problems cost Georgians $10 million in property loss every year. With the storms that have been coming through the Atlanta area, I thought it would be a good idea to talk about ways to keep your trees healthy and trouble free.
The first thing that you can do is make sure that your trees are planted in the right hardiness zone otherwise the tree may struggle to remain healthy. We are in hardiness zone 7B. Give a new tree plenty of space to grow and support trees with stakes for the first five to seven years. This builds wind firmness. Keep your eye on both the new trees and the older ones in your yard, you may need to prune them. Watch out for oversized and forked branches. The branches shouldn't be larger than half the total diameter of the tree. Otherwise, the tree will not be able to support the added weight of the branch and it could break off in a storm. Forked branches can also snap off in bad weather. The healthiest branches on the tree will grow at 45-degree angles to the trunk, which allows enough space between the branch and the trunk for new wood growth. If the branches are crossing each other or rubbing they may cause problems, if the tree has multiple trunks, co-dominant stems, or large amounts of decayed wood they could become problems in storms. We forget that older trees need care. Make sure that they have enough water and fertilize them regularly, follow the recommended schedule to keep them strong and healthy. Keep your eye out for signs of pests that can infect your trees and weaken their ability to withstand a storm.
Not all storm-damaged trees need to be removed. Some can be saved if a tree does not have cracks in its trunk or major limbs. If its roots are not exposed or lifted out of the soil, there is a good chance that you can save it. Even if the canopy is defoliated or damaged, but it still has a lot of branches there is a chance that it can be saved. Trees that lose their leaves or break small canopy branches are usually not dead. New foliage may appear by the following spring. A tree can lose up to ¾ of its small canopy branches and still recover. Trees with broken branches less than 4 inches in diameter can easily be pruned and have a good chance of recovering. Your best bet may be to take a wait-and-see attitude. Remove dead, broken, and hanging branches then wait and see how the tree does the following year. If the tree was recently planted or has a trunk diameter smaller than 4 inches it can be staked or replanted if they have fallen over during a storm.
If you have a tree so damaged by a storm that it has to be removed, there are several types of trees that are considered wind resistant that you can use to replace it. Bald Cypress (Taxodium distichum) is one choice. Although it looks like a needled evergreen in summer, it is deciduous or becomes "bald" in the fall and winter. Even though it is a coastal plant, it can grow very well in drier, upland soils. Another is a Live Oak (Quercus virginiana), which is the Georgia state tree. A popular tree in the state that has wind-resistant properties is Crape Myrtle (Lagertroemia sp.). Species of Beech (Fagus sp.), Sweet Bay (a species of Magnolia), and Red Osier Dogwoods (Cornus sericea) round out the top wind-resistant trees.
If you have damaged trees on your property and you are not sure how to care for them, consult an arborist before you go to the expense of having them removed. We have several excellent arborists in Carroll County. Giving your trees a little attention now can help them endure the storms that we know are coming. To find a local arborist go to www.isa-arbor.com.
For more information or assistance with any horticultural questions you may have, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office, at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton at 770-836-8546 or at ccmg@uga.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.