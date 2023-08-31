Q: What flowers can I grow that can survive a drought and uses little fertilizer?
A: Fertilizer is an added expense when just starting out in the gardening life. Whether you are striving for organic gardening or not, you may want to be frugal in your gardening process.
As I look out upon my own flower beds and outside potted plants, there are several flowers that come to mind that are blooming now in our hot dry summer. In April I wrote about the Rudbeckia, known as the Black-eyed Susan. This is a plant growing and blooming beautifully right now, surviving easily. Because of their thick roots, they last with minimum fertilizer and water. They did great during the droughts we had this summer.
Additional dependable plants that I love in the summer, is the Portulaca Sisters, of Rose Moss and Purslane. Rose Moss and Purslane are both colorful low growing flowering plants, usually about 8 inches tall and wide. They can be grown in outside pots or directly in the ground. There are near 100 different species in the Portulaca Genus.
I started first growing Rose Moss in front of my rose bushes They brightened up the uninteresting area of the rose bush and were super easy to grow. I like the multi-color plants, (Portulaca grandiflora) but there are other varieties and they come in different colors also. Currently they are growing in a planter on my deck, but I am looking for a good place to plant some in the ground this fall. What I call rose moss has leaves that are rolled. They look like a succulent with rolled leaves and small rose-like flowers.
The second sister I love, is what I call a Purslane (Portulaca oleracea). Like the Rose Moss, there are several in the genus. The flat flower and the leaf shape and feel are the main difference between the plants. You can see from the photos, the Purslane leaf is not rolled, but round and flat. The leaf is much softer than the rolled leaf of the rose moss. I have always planted this in an outside pot. An additional bit of information is that the common Purslane leaf taste of lemon and is a suggested herb for your salad. I have tasted the leaf and it does have a lemon taste, but not all the hybridized varieties should be eaten.
The propagation is not difficult. There are many seeds sown each summer from the flowers. Cuttings of the plant can also be used to start a new plant. If you are wondering how well they survive and propagate, read my story below:
A stray female cat had 2 male kittens during the late winter on the farm. As they grew, and as the days were cold during the winter, they preferred to hang out on the sunny deck. The kittens found one of my filled pots to use as a play area. This was my Purslane pot! I was disappointed that I had lost my plant, but it was fun to watch them play there. One kitten found that this was a good sleeping location as well. He would lay there for hours. I finally moved the pot into a plant stand in the spring for safekeeping. One day in the late spring I was walking by the plant stand, and there was my beautiful Purslane. It had survived! I was amazed. The photo you see of the Purslane is the very pot that was tolly abused this winter by the kittens. Therefore, you have excellent proof that the plant can grow easily.
Concerning fertilization, you see from the story, the Portulaca Genus can live with little enrichment to the soil and even through abuse. I don’t add fertilizer seeding, but once blooming you can add a shake of fertilizer pellets just to be nice.
