The Philadelphus coronarius or English dogwood is actually not a dogwood. Another name for it is mock orange, although it’s not related to an orange. The name could be down-right confusing. It is said to be just an old-fashioned plant in the hydrangea family that has been around for generations. I can attest to that, and would love to share the history of my English dogwood.
My mother shared the English dogwood or mock orange that I have, and it came with such good memories attached to it. When mama bought the homeplace of her grandmother, she inherited lots of trees, shrubs, and flowers that included dogwoods, boxwoods, gardenias, deutzia, and English dogwood, to name a few. When company came, nothing made my mama happier than going on a flower walk around the yard and sharing the flowers her grandmother planted so long ago and the flowers she had planted in the fifty plus years she lived there. She always said, “bring the shovel,” because she wanted you to dig some up and take them home with you. Needless to say, this is how I got my English dogwood, or mock orange, as my mama called it.
My mama’s grandmother, Melvina Silvey Warren, who died in 1951, had planted the mock orange next to a bedroom window, most likely because of its lovely fragrance during the springtime. Since it was planted around 1940, with no HVAC in the house, the windows were raised for fresh air to fill the house and so came the fragrance of the mock orange. When my mother moved into the house in 1967, my teenage brother’s bed was next to the window with the mock orange, so he was on the receiving end of the fragrance from the sweet-smelling shrub. My mama was convinced to prune it back for a few years until he left home for the Army. Then, she intentionally let it grow without pruning because of its beautiful blooms and sweet fragrance.
I planted the mock orange mama gave me in the backyard to camouflage a 250-gallon propane tank, and it has fulfilled its purpose. In mid-spring, after the real dogwood blooms are gone, you can look for the mock orange blooms about the same time as the peonies, irises, amaryllis, and purple flag begin to bloom. Since it has not been pruned, the mock orange in my yard has hundreds of blooms on arching branches that are cascading like a water fountain. The blooms and fragrance will last for several weeks. If you visit the Tanner Medical Center’s Outpatient Services on Clinic Avenue in the spring, look to the right of the entrance, against the brick wall, and you will see the beautiful English dogwood growing there. It has been pruned to control the height and width.
According to Walter Reeves, The Georgia Gardener, the mock orange, Philadelphus coronarius grows into a large shrub, 8-10 feet tall and it rarely needs pruning except to remove dead branches. Since it is a deciduous shrub, there are tall, bare branches in the winter. Reeves says the fragrant flowers of spring draw attention to it, but it is relatively nondescript for the rest of the year. He also says it doesn’t require much fertilizer after maturity, so throw a handful of 10-10-10 on it every couple of years. If you do decide to prune, wait till the blooms are gone.
Mock orange is definitely cold hardy in this area with very low maintenance. Plant it in full sun for the most flowers. Not all mock orange is fragrant, so make sure to buy during the bloom season. It is not invasive, but if you have unwanted sprouts to come up, move them to another part of the yard, or share them with others. They’ll thank you for it again when it blooms. This shrub was unaffected by the deep freeze of winter, grows faster than other shrubs, is absolutely beautiful in bloom, and seems like it might just live forever.
If you have other gardening questions, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County office at 900 Newnan Road, Carrollton at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
