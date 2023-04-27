Q: Tell me about the Black-eyed Susan. Is it easy to grow? Linda
A: Yes, the Black-eyed Susan is “tough as nails” and is very easy to grow, a strikingly beautiful plant in the family of Asteraceae. Did you know that this family includes more than 1600 genera and 23,600 species? It is one of the largest flowering plant families and includes the Daises and Coneflowers.
There are economically important members of this family, including, Chrysanthemum, Dahlia, sunflowers (Helianthus), marigolds, and Zinnias. Weeds from this family include dandelions, and ragweed. Food plants in the family include lettuce, sunflowers and artichokes.
The Genus of Rudbeckia is known for the Black-eyed Susan. The plant was here in America with the Native Americans when the Europeans arrived and settled. The settlers learned from the Native Americans about this plant.
The thing that interested me most about the Rudbeckia hero, like it’s cousin Echinacea, is its medicinal powers. As I looked further, I saw this family also includes other medicinal herbs such as chamomile, wormwood, yarrow, and goldenrod.
The Native Americans taught the settlers how to use the Rudbeckia roots for treating colds, dropsy, and parasitic worms in children. They made an infusion with the roots and applied the liquid to sores and snake bites. The liquid in the roots were also used for earache drops. These properties have been more recently proven by scientific studies. The roots were proven to be antibiotic and anti-inflammatory.
Last year I was given several plants by a friend. This year I had to dig up a few to move them to a different location on my farm. I was shocked to see how the root was so large and thick for the little cuttings. This probably explains why it can grow so well in dry West Georgia locations. Also, if I want to use the roots for medicinal purposes, there would be an abundance of them. As I was trying to check last weekend to see if they had started growing back, I noticed that the small leaves above ground were a pretty bluish green color. It is the end of March, and this little strong cutting has started out strong.
I have read articles about the Rudbeckia being “unkillable”, or as my husband would say, “idiot proof”. This is so true. So, this would be a great beginner plant for children’s flowerbeds or children’s classes. The plants grow about 2 feet tall and it’s covered with approximately 3-inch flowers throughout the hottest part of summer (June, July and August). It can exist and grow in almost any soil type. However, it doesn’t thrive in water-logged soil.
Once you have birthed a few successful plants, you can propagate it easily by transplanting emerging plants or even some of the stems with these amazing roots. Just thinking of the history of these plants and how they can even heal an earache moved me to write a short poem about the plant:
THE LONESOME BLACK-EYED SUSAN IS READY TO BLOOM
ONCE THEIR POWER IS RELEASED UNDER THE SUMMER MOON.
YOU CAN FIND THEM OUT IN THE FIELD AS OUR NATIVE AMERICANS DID.
WE CAN RECEIVE THEIR HEALING POWER FOR EVERY MAN, WOMAN AND KID.
STAY WITH US RUDBECKIA, WE NEED YOUR BEAUTY AND CHARM.
YOUR COLORS ARE BRIGHT, AND YOUR ROOTS WILL PROTECT US FROM HARM.
Join us Sunday, April 30 from 1-4 pm in the Buffalo Creek Garden located on the Carroll County Ag Center property for the Art in the Garden event. If you have more horticulture questions, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton or at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.