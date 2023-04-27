Black-eyed Susan

Q: Tell me about the Black-eyed Susan. Is it easy to grow? Linda

A: Yes, the Black-eyed Susan is “tough as nails” and is very easy to grow, a strikingly beautiful plant in the family of Asteraceae. Did you know that this family includes more than 1600 genera and 23,600 species? It is one of the largest flowering plant families and includes the Daises and Coneflowers.

