Q. As I drive along the road, I notice a lot of trees with light brown wavy leaves. Any idea what trees I’m seeing? Also, why would leaves still be on a deciduous tree this time of year? Did the unusually warm weather this fall cause this? Sharon B.
A. No, the weather can’t be blamed for the trees hanging on to their leaves this time of year. Many trees retain their leaves until spring when new growth pushes them off. Locally, beech trees and some oaks exhibit this characteristic. From your description of the leaves, what you saw were American Beech trees, Fagus grandifolia.
A beech tree is easy to identify in the winter. The paper-like, wavy, light brown leaves on slender zigzag branches stand out in the forest this time of year. Many of the smaller branches will appear to have thorns, but these are just the buds that will be the spring’s new growth. The bark of American Beech is smooth and a blue gray, and it remains thin even into its mature age of over 100 years old. Unfortunately, because of its thin bark a beech is also very vulnerable to fire damage. Additionally, the old practice of lovers and friends using a beech tree as a canvas for carving their initials was because the scaring remains visible throughout the tree’s life. This practice is discouraged today as it can leave an open wound that leads to disease caused by an infestation of pathogens.
In the spring just after its sharply-toothed leaves appear, the tree will produce yellowish-green male and female flowers. By the way, having separate male and female flowers on the same plant is called monoecious. Pecan, birch, and hazelnut are other examples of trees that are monoecious. The fruit following the flowers is a burr, usually containing two nuts. These are released sometime in October through November after first frost.
At one time, American Beech was considered to be a very valuable tree with many uses. In colonial times the leaves and bark were used to make dyes, and the nuts were harvested to be roasted and eaten. During the Depression, the nuts were also gathered to be roasted and ground to make a coffee substitute. If you were planning on gathering some beech-nuts you will need to find a very large and mature tree. According to the U.S. Forest Service, beech trees begin to produce nuts when they are about forty years old. Yikes! In this day and age, a variety of birds and mammals continue to consume the nuts. It is a host plant for the Early Hairstreak Butterfly, Erora laeta. The wood is sometimes used to make flooring and furniture and is ideal for use of fuel because of its high density and good burning qualities.
Each year the Georgia Native Plant Society recognizes a Plant of the Year. According to the society, the plant they recognize annually must be a “native plant that they feel is underutilized in commercial and residential settings or which is a vital component of Georgia’s ecology. A good candidate for Plant of the Year will not demand growing conditions that are too difficult for most Georgia gardeners to achieve.” And guess what the 2022 plant of the year is, the beech tree.
The next time you are out for a winter-time walk or drive, you’ll easily be able to identify the beech trees. In Georgia, American Beech is usually seen within an overstory of conifers and hardwoods in thickets produced by root suckering. They are easy to spot while they are showing off their wavy and light brown leaves through the forest of the bare deciduous trees. An old tree may be surrounded by a ring of younger beech trees. It is not uncommon to see large groves that have often grown from the roots of a single tree. If it is in an open area, a beech normally grows 65 to 80 feet tall.
If you have more questions about horticultural issues, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
