Q. My family loves strawberries. We plant a garden every year, and this year I would like to put few strawberry plants in our garden. I need to know the best variety to plant for our area, and tips on growing strawberries. Thanks. D. Grant.
A. Our household loves strawberries, too. We have planted them in raised beds, vertical planters and containers. Strawberries are low maintenance as long as they are planted in a sunny location with moist, rich, well-draining soil. They do require weeding throughout the growing season, and they may need to be covered if temperatures get too low in the early spring. We covered our strawberry bed this year with an old flannel sheet when temperatures threatened to get below 32° after the plants had started blooming.
Tips for Growing Strawberries
Varieties — There are many varieties of strawberries and most will grow well in our area. The varieties that we grow are:
Honeoye — June Bearing — these bloom in early to mid-April, and bear fruit in late May through June. The berries are small and abundant.
Sparkle — June Bearing — the berries are mid-sized and sweet.
Ozark Beauty — bears fruit in early summer and continues until frost.
It is always best to have the soil tested before planting. A soil test checks the pH of the soil and determines if lime needs to be added and which nutrients are needed for fertilizing. Avoid planting strawberries where tomatoes, potatoes, and/or peppers have been planted within the last five years. These vegetables and strawberries are all susceptible to verticillium wilt.
After choosing the location, soak the roots in water for a couple of hours the day of planting. Amend the soil with compost or good rich soil before planting. When ready to plant, spread out the roots and cover with soil to just below the crown (the top of the plant just above the roots).
The two most important things about planting strawberries are to cover the roots well with soil and avoid covering the crown. Place the plants 12 inches apart in rows at least 12 to 18 inches apart.
After planting, thoroughly soak the strawberry plants. Ideally, planting just before a rain will ensure the ground stays wet for a couple of days. Water again when the top 1 to 2 inches of soil dries out. Strawberries need 1 to 1-1/2 inches of water per week if rainfall is not sufficient. Adding a layer of pine straw will help the soil retain moisture between watering and will help to keep weeds at bay. Mulching enriches the soil and keeps the strawberries off of the ground.
For more information on growing strawberries, or for assistance with any horticultural questions, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
