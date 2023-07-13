St.Johns Wort

 By Nancy Dombowsky

I have a St. John’s Wort (Hypericum et.al) in my garden that I have been nursing along for the past several years. It has finally become established and produces very pretty, yellow flowers. As I started to research this low growing shrub, I discovered that there are over 500 species of Hypericum. Some are natives, some are not. The non-natives have come from Europe, western Asia, and northern Africa, and naturalized in here, especially western states, so you need to be careful when you buy St. John’s Wort.

The native plants are low growing and can be used in your perennial sun garden to hide the leafless bottoms of the taller perennials. St John’s Wort can grow from 2 to 4 feet in height. It prefers full sun but can tolerate partial shade. It does best with well-drained soil, that has compost or mulch but can be grown in slightly wet soil with low fertility. They have no major pests. St John’s Wort produces Bright-yellow, five petaled flowers that are 3 ⁄4 inch across. The flower petals have small black dots on their margins. To propagate St John’s Wort, you can start the seeds indoors 6-8 weeks before last frost, or you can directly seed after the last frost. To surface sow, gently press the seeds into soil as light aids germination. Seeds germinate in 10-20 days. Another way to propagate them is air layering the stems. Find a non-flowering branch, gently bend it down and press it into the soil so that the stem has full contact. There seems to be confusion about which species are native and which are not, so use the Latin name when identifying Hypericum for purchase.