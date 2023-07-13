I have a St. John’s Wort (Hypericum et.al) in my garden that I have been nursing along for the past several years. It has finally become established and produces very pretty, yellow flowers. As I started to research this low growing shrub, I discovered that there are over 500 species of Hypericum. Some are natives, some are not. The non-natives have come from Europe, western Asia, and northern Africa, and naturalized in here, especially western states, so you need to be careful when you buy St. John’s Wort.
The native plants are low growing and can be used in your perennial sun garden to hide the leafless bottoms of the taller perennials. St John’s Wort can grow from 2 to 4 feet in height. It prefers full sun but can tolerate partial shade. It does best with well-drained soil, that has compost or mulch but can be grown in slightly wet soil with low fertility. They have no major pests. St John’s Wort produces Bright-yellow, five petaled flowers that are 3 ⁄4 inch across. The flower petals have small black dots on their margins. To propagate St John’s Wort, you can start the seeds indoors 6-8 weeks before last frost, or you can directly seed after the last frost. To surface sow, gently press the seeds into soil as light aids germination. Seeds germinate in 10-20 days. Another way to propagate them is air layering the stems. Find a non-flowering branch, gently bend it down and press it into the soil so that the stem has full contact. There seems to be confusion about which species are native and which are not, so use the Latin name when identifying Hypericum for purchase.
Plants of the genus Hypericum were gathered and burned to ward off evil spirits on the eve of St. John’s Day. For those of you not familiar with St John’s Day, it is celebrated internationally on June 24th. It is the celebration of the birth of St. John the Baptist. Since the flowers bloom around June 24, his birthday, it gets its name from St. John. The word “Wort” is an old English term for plant. Hence, St John’s Wort!
People have used both the plant’s flowers and leaves for medical purposes for thousands of years. The Knights of St. John of Jerusalem used it to treat wounds on Crusade battlefields. In Europe, St John’s Wort has had a long history of various medicinal uses and to protect against witchcraft. The active ingredient in St. John’s Wort, hypericin, is thought to be effective in treating mild to moderate depression. The flowering tops are clipped when in full flower. For the best quality, individual blossoms are picked the day they open. They can be sold fresh or dried. The blossoms can be used as an Infusion, a tincture, an herb powder, a liquid, a wash, a cream, or as an infused oil. Some clinical studies have shown St. John’s wort is an effective antidepressant, sedative, and anti-anxiety treatment. Oil-based Hypericum preparations have been shown to have an anti-inflammatory effect. It does have antibacterial effects against penicillin-resistant Staph. In Europe, St. John’s wort has been approved for use by physicians in treating anxiety, depression, inflammation of the skin, blunt injuries, wounds and burns. On the
negative side, St. John’s Wort may cause increased sensitivity to sunlight, especially when taken in large doses. Other side effects can include insomnia, anxiety, dry mouth, dizziness, gastrointestinal symptoms, fatigue, headache, or sexual dysfunction. The reviews that I have read seem to have differing views about the safety and effectiveness of St. John’s Wort. Check with your doctor about its use as it can interact with other drugs.
For more information or help with any horticultural questions, please contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
