Q. For the past two months, I have been trying to get rid of a weed that is growing between my pavers. It is low-growing, and it has red stems and purplish spots on the small leaves. What is this thing? Kristen C.

A. The weed you are describing sounds like spotted spurge, Euphorbia maculata. Sometimes this weed is classified as Chamaesyce maculata by plant taxonomists, but that’s neither here nor there to you. To you, it is a weed. Sorry to hear you have been battling this weed for a while. I hate to give you the bad news, but you will probably be fighting it for another year or more. It is tenacious.

Trending Videos