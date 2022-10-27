Q. For the past two months, I have been trying to get rid of a weed that is growing between my pavers. It is low-growing, and it has red stems and purplish spots on the small leaves. What is this thing? Kristen C.
A. The weed you are describing sounds like spotted spurge, Euphorbia maculata. Sometimes this weed is classified as Chamaesyce maculata by plant taxonomists, but that’s neither here nor there to you. To you, it is a weed. Sorry to hear you have been battling this weed for a while. I hate to give you the bad news, but you will probably be fighting it for another year or more. It is tenacious.
Spotted spurge is a summer annual weed that appears in lawns, along cracks in sidewalks, in gravel drives, and even in flower beds. It emits a white milky sap when the stems are broken. This sap can cause irritation, so if you hand-pull, use protective gloves. Spurge is also poisonous to grazing animals, so it pays to try and keep this weed localized to your pavers or flower beds.
As you observed, spotted spurge has reddish stems that creep along, staying low to the ground. The stems radiate from a central base and form mats. In addition, a tap root makes it hard to pull up. Even leaving a small piece of the root will mean that it will come back again. It has small white to pink flowers and produces thousands of seeds which will germinate next year. However, it is not unusual for spurge to set seed early, and those seeds germinate in the same season. Thus, the weed can spread quickly. Now that it is the fall, the spurge you have between your pavers will soon be killed by frosts and hard freezes, but it will leave its seed behind. That seed will germinate next spring and you will be back to square one.
To help you control this beast, before next spring apply a pre-emergent between the pavers, or on any gravel that you have nearby. Spurge seeds need light to germinate, so if it has appeared in your flower beds, a thick mulch will keep the seeds from germinating. Hand pull as soon as you see seedlings emerge, and be vigilant. The goal is to keep the spurge from setting seed again. If you choose, a non-selective herbicide can be applied to the seedlings and immature spurge. Mature and older spurge tends to resist herbicide. As always when using a non-selective herbicide, remember that it will kill whatever plant material gets sprayed, so protect desirable plants from any spray drift. Always follow the directions on the label and wear protective clothing and gloves.
For answers to your gardening questions, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at 770-836-8546, or via e-mail at ccmg@uga.edu or visit the UGA Extension office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton.
