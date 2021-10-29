Q: On a recent trip through the Northeast, I encountered an insect with spots and red wings. I learned that this is an invasive moth. What can you tell me about this bug and is it destructive for my fruit and berry crops? DWF
A: The spotted lanternfly, (Lycorma delicatula), also known as a lanternmoth, is neither a fly nor a moth. It is a member of the Order Hemiptera (true bugs) and the Family Fulgotidae also known as planthoppers. In 2014, this non-native, invasive insect arrived from Asia on cargo ships and was first discovered in Pennsylvania. Since 2014 this pest has spread through Pennsylvania and has become established in New Jersey, New York, Maine, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, and West Virginia.
Spotted lantern fly, known as SLF, produces one generation per year. The visually striking adult is about one inch long and half an inch wide when at rest. The forewing is gray with black spots, while the hindwing has patches of red and black with white to yellow bands. This insect goes through four stages of development (instars) before becoming an adult. The immature bugs are black with white spots. By the last instar, they develop red patches in addition to the black with white spots. This is the last immature stage. All stages of development are quite visually striking and stand out making it easy to identify the insect. SLF egg masses laid in the fall have a sticky, white coating which later looks like gray mud. Egg masses have been found attached to everything outdoors including vehicles, outdoor furniture, houses, stone, firewood, trees, vegetable plants and ornamental shrubs and trees. This allows transportation to new areas and aids in spreading infestations. States with heavy infestation already have restrictions on the kinds of materials that can be transported. Without their knowledge, even tourists traveling by automobiles may spread infestation by picking up “hitch-hiking” bugs or egg masses.
According to research, the spotted lanternfly feeds on over 103 species of plants. Feeding and laying eggs on Ailanthus altissima, an invasive plant, known as the Tree of Heaven, seems to be the preferred host. Other hosts include peach, apple, cherry, plum trees, grapes, and any number of vegetable crops. Ornamental shrubs and trees such as pine, beech, sycamore, maple, Japanese snowball, oak, tulip popular, and ash, among others, are also at risk.
Adult bugs as well as immature instars damage host plants by feeding on sap from stems, leaves, vines, and the trunks of trees. The sugary secretions (excrement) created by this insect may coat the plant causing the growth of sooty mold, and the sugary waste attracts other harmful insects such as wasps, hornets, bees, and ants. There is growing concern for potential agricultural crop damage from this invasive species. Since we do not yet find SLF in Georgia, officials are asking everyone to please keep a lookout for this insect. Should it arrive, the potential damage to our state’s agriculture and natural resources could be severe.
For more information or assistance with any horticultural questions you may have, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Phone 770-836-8546 or via E-mail at ccmg@uga.edu.
