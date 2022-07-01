Q: Our family enjoys the Buffalo Creek Garden and Buffalo Creek Trail featuring native plants. Any recommendations for a day trip to another garden close by? - Don E.
A: May I suggest a visit to the Smith-Gilbert Gardens in Kennesaw, Ga. Smith-Gilbert Gardens is a hidden gem, with an interesting history. The unique setting is in a historical location on land that once belonged to the Cherokee Indians. At the center of the now 17- acre garden is the Hiram Butler House built circa 1880 by Mr. Butler an employee of the Western and Atlantic Railroad. This rail line went from Marietta to Chattanooga.
In 1970 Dr. Robert Gilbert and Richard Smith purchased and restored the house and grounds over the next three decades. As avid art collectors, they focused on native plants while incorporating art into the natural setting. The goal being to create a special place for conservation and education. Smith-Gilbert Gardens was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1995.
In 2005, the City of Kennesaw purchased the property with a mission to preserve the history and create a public destination garden as a cultural asset for the city and its visitors. 2008 brought approval of a master plan for the gardens, the establishment of a foundation and officially changing the name to Smith-Gilbert Gardens.
Today the beautiful gardens have more than 3,000 species of plants. There are 31 pieces of sculpture featured in the garden. Local and nationally known artists created the pieces. With the help of horticulturists and a team of volunteers, the gardens have evolved into a place of wonder. The City and Board of Directors support the garden restoration and expansion projects. There is much to see along the tranquil and inviting paths. The perennial garden, rose garden, Paladino camellia garden, conifer garden, native plants, orchids, and pollinator garden provide natural beauty. The Bonsai Exhibit, Koi Fish Pond, and the Butterfly House provide interest for garden visitors. Interactive play areas provide fun activities as children learn and develop a love of nature.
Educational activities planned throughout the year include workshops and classes for children and adults. “Terrific Tuesdays” offer learning opportunities for children ages 4-14 with instructor lead classes. Bring a picnic lunch and enjoy a family-friendly visit that is full of learning and fun for all at Smith-Gilbert Gardens. For garden details, tickets and more information check online at www.smith-gilbertgardens.com, www.Kennesaw-ga.gov, smith-gilbert at www.facebook.com. Also, check Google images for Smith-Gilbert Gardens.
For more information or assistance with any home horticultural questions you may have, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Phone at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
