Q. I have been hearing a lot of BUZZ about hydroponic gardening, its SMART easy technology and its utility for growing herbs and spices in small spaces like in a corner of my kitchen, on a countertop, or in a family gathering area that would be just perfect for a few edible plants but there is just not enough light. How do you select SMART Hydroponic Garden Growing Systems for small space home growers to grow cost efficiently and effectively a few fresh, pesticide free, produce salad items to add into my menus for family meals?
A. That’s great that you have an interest in not only hydroponic growing but the technological advancements being made to hydroponics as both a growing method and technique. The SMART Garden is an agriculture technology, IoT (Internet of Things) hydroponic system solution to growing some of your favorite salad fixings, herbs and spices at home. Hydroponics is a method of growing plants without soil. Instead, the roots of plants are immersed in water containing nutrients. This method of growing is perfect for those who have limited space and want to grow food indoors, they now have another option to grow in vertical hydroponic systems.
There are a variety of SMART Hydroponic Growing Systems available to grow fresh herbs and spices specifically designed for small spaces and usually a minimum of three growing plant sites. Countertops, in the corners of your kitchen, and as living wall art in those special areas and entries, these SMART technology plant growing home appliances fit in most places. They carve a space for you, your family, and friends to gather around to have a fresh, tasty, farm-garden center experience at home and to engage as a participant in the farm-to-table movement. You won't have to worry about wasting water, the SMART growing systems are efficient water conservation devices. And there are affordable options in the marketplace just for you, even if you're a college student with limited funds, a senior on a fixed income, and anyone in between who never earned a green thumb.
Popular off-the-shelf SMART Gardens can be purchased as kits and come with everything you need to get started: seeds, soil-less growing medium, nutrient solution, and a container that holds all of these items together inside the unit itself. They are sold as ‘easy to use,’ once you've set up the system according to instructions provided by your manufacturer of choice. Another great thing about using these SMART automated systems, they use sensors to monitor water levels, light intensity, temperature levels, and nutrient levels. They also can come with an app that allows you to control the system remotely from your phone. The SMART Garden systems use LED lights to simulate natural sunlight which results in faster growth rates than traditional gardening methods. Oh, there’s no need to worry about pests; remember, the system uses nutrient water instead of soil! So, you don't have much work involved in these ag-tech growing systems other than filling up containers with water whenever necessary (and maybe some nutrients) and watch as your plants grow!
When selecting an off the shelf hydroponic system for your small garden space, there are a few factors to consider. The first step is deciding which type of hydroponic system is right for you and your space. There are several options available, such as the Deep Water Culture (DWC) system, Wick system, Ebb and Flow system, Aeroponic system, Nutrient Film Technique (NFT) system, and more. A few good general hydroponic references I found and used for background learning and growing information on hydroponics were from my search of UGA Extension Publications. The information in the publications helped organize and simplify the information overload I felt five years ago as a beginner hydro grower of 4 varieties of hops in two (2) 4-Bucket DWC Water Farm Systems. I got a better understanding of general hydroponics, and the types of systems available from the simple standalone Deep Water Culture (DWC) farm I started with, to more technologically advanced SMART automated remote control hydroponic systems that have found their space as the next convenient, healthy produce home food center.
If you only have a small space, you may have to look for smaller systems designed for small spaces or ask the manufacturer for custom build system features to fit your space requirements. Next, you should consider the type of plant you are growing. This will also affect the type of system you select as well as its nutrients and water requirements. Different hydroponic systems are designed for different types of plants, so be sure to research and become familiar with the selected plants’ requirements you intend to grow in your system.
Consider your budget, as hydroponic systems can vary greatly in cost, depending on the type and complexity of the system’s technology. On average, the more technology and features and technical support the higher the cost of the system. In sum, Hydroponic technology can make growing fresh produce at home seamless, but you’ll also need to be sure that you understand the basic fundamentals of hydroponics before you select and spend money for off-the-shelf. This includes becoming familiar with plant nutrient requirements, pH levels, and other environmental conditions impacting optimum growth. Whether growing in water or soil, the plant still has the same requirements.
Call your UGA Extension Carroll County office at (770)836-8546 to talk with the agriculture and natural resource agent and a master gardener if you have more questions. Visit the Extension office located at the Ag Center to pick up a copy of the referenced UGA Publications and information on the Third Annual Buffalo Creek Fall Festival scheduled for September 9 from 9 am to 4 pm. Save the date and time. This is a FREE community event sponsored by the Carroll County Master Gardeners Extension Volunteers. For more info go to: https://www.carrollcountymastergardeners.com/events/buffalo-creek-fall-festival.
