DWC Beginner Water Farm

 BY CW Lewis

Q. I have been hearing a lot of BUZZ about hydroponic gardening, its SMART easy technology and its utility for growing herbs and spices in small spaces like in a corner of my kitchen, on a countertop, or in a family gathering area that would be just perfect for a few edible plants but there is just not enough light. How do you select SMART Hydroponic Garden Growing Systems for small space home growers to grow cost efficiently and effectively a few fresh, pesticide free, produce salad items to add into my menus for family meals?

A. That’s great that you have an interest in not only hydroponic growing but the technological advancements being made to hydroponics as both a growing method and technique. The SMART Garden is an agriculture technology, IoT (Internet of Things) hydroponic system solution to growing some of your favorite salad fixings, herbs and spices at home. Hydroponics is a method of growing plants without soil. Instead, the roots of plants are immersed in water containing nutrients. This method of growing is perfect for those who have limited space and want to grow food indoors, they now have another option to grow in vertical hydroponic systems.