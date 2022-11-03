Q: Our drab, fall landscape needs attention. Can you suggest plants that will add fall color to our yard?
A: Autumn is a wonderful time of year. The beauty of the landscape and the crisp air inspires one to be outside and appreciate what mother nature offers. The showy collage of yellow, orange, red, and purple is the result of the chemical processes that take place in trees and plants as the seasons change from summer to fall. A stroll around the garden, a hike in the local park or woods, or a trip to the Smoky Mountain National Park to observe fall color can brighten our spirits.
The home landscape can also provide color and texture to enjoy as the season changes. When considering changes or additions think about the size of the area, availability of sun, shade, water requirements, and soil conditions as you choose plantings. Include trees, shrubs, perennials, annuals, vines, and grasses that provide a variety of forms, textures, fragrances, and colors. Include plants that are supportive of the area’s wildlife, pollinators, and birds. The following are suggestions to consider when planning and preparing additions to the yard or garden that will add color.
Maple Trees: Worldwide there are more than 125 species of Maple trees, 13 are native to the U.S. Maples are in the Acer family. People choose maples for their spectacular colors and their ability to tolerate drought. Another consideration is they work well as shade, street, and specimen trees. Most maples are deciduous (lose their leaves) and range from shrubs to large trees with massive trunks. Maple roots are shallow and can push up sidewalks or driveways. These shallow roots may make it difficult to mow lawns. Maples seek moisture and may infiltrate water and sewer lines if planted above them. Maples do well when planted in the appropriate place. Do the research and check the growth patterns and behavior of the species you might consider before purchasing and planting a maple. Research http://extension.uga.edu/maples for excellent information. Additionally, search Google for more photos and articles to help make an appropriate decision.
Shrubs: American Beautyberry, Callicarpa americana, is in the Verbenaceae family of plants. Beautyberry is a native Southern U.S. planted in yards and gardens as an ornamental. The shrub has long, arching branches and yellow-to-green fall foliage. Most spectacular are the iridescent clusters of purple, white, or pink berries that hug the branches among the foliage. Shrub growth ranges from 3-9 feet tall and about the same in width. The shrub prefers adequate water and well-drained organic soils. They enjoy full sun to partial shade. Beautyberry does well in the understory of trees or in a planting by itself. The seeds and berries are an important food source for birds, squirrels, and other wildlife.
Oakleaf Hydrangea, Hydrangea quercifolia, in the Hydrangeaceae family, is also native to the southeastern United States. A deciduous shrub that may grow to 8 feet tall having 4-12 inch oak-leaf shaped leaves. During the summer, the plant has large, white, pyramidal-shaped flowers lasting to fall. Most striking are the leaves that turn red, rust, and purple in the fall and can last well into winter. Oakleaf shrubs prefer moist, fertile well-drained soil. Apply mulch to protect the root environment.
Evergreen/Semi-evergreen Perennials: Heuchera, in the Saxifragaceae family is native to the United States. There are about 50 species of Heuchera, also known as Coral Bells. They add bold and colorful foliage to the garden. Heuchera is useful as edging in perennial boarders and in group plantings. Most species flower in June and bloom all the way through the growing season. They come in an array of colors and forms adding wonderful color and texture to the garden. Heucheras are mounding plants that range from 6-16 inches tall, 12-36 inches wide and have flower spikes from 1-3 feet tall depending on the variety. Lighter color plants prefer partial sun or dappled shade, while darker-leaved cultivars can tolerate more sun. Be careful not to burn or scorch plants with too much sun. Flowers are attractive and bell-shaped. Their colorful foliage is spectacular any time of year.
The following images represent suggested selections for adding fall color and texture to the garden. Do the research based on your site before deciding what to purchase. https://extension.uga.edu has many related articles. Also, search online for more information and photos. Good luck and enjoy the colorful fall foliage.
For answers to your gardening questions, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at 770-836-8546, or via e-mail at ccmg@uga.edu and visit the UGA Extension Office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton.
