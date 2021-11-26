Before online shopping became popular, department stores sent out catalogs every Fall advertising their Christmas line of toys, clothing, and home décor. At our house, the toy section was the most important part of the entire catalog. By Thanksgiving, the pages were tattered, and some were even ripped out and included in letters to Santa. The colorful catalogs provided a resource for children to envision what might be included in Santa’s sleigh on Christmas Eve. These catalogs were affectionately called “The Christmas Wish Books” by members of the family twelve years and younger. Many gardeners look at seed catalogs with the same appeal.
Beautifully illustrated examples of plants for our Spring and Summer gardens adorn these pages and include a short description of the plant. Catalogs begin arriving mid to late December and continue through January of the following year. They advertise vegetable, herb, and flower seeds as well as gardening tools and seed starting equipment. Many seed catalogs include perennial plants and bulbs. Your orders will not arrive by sleigh but will likely be in your home by seed starting time. By late January seed catalogs in our home resemble our old toy catalogs—tattered and missing pages.
There are many reputable seed companies to choose from, and the majority have websites that provide more information on seed varieties as well as ordering instructions. Listed below are some of the “go-to” seed companies that I use and a short description of what their catalog includes:
Johnny’s Selected Seeds - https://www.johnnyseeds.com/ - Their 2021 catalog included 245 pages of vegetable, herb, and flower seeds, perennial fruits, gardening equipment, and unsurpassed growing information. They also carry heirloom seed varieties.
Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds – https://rareseeds.com – If you are looking for heirloom seeds, check out this company’s seed catalog or website. Their 162-page, 2021 catalog boasted “Free Shipping to North America.” This is a beautiful and informative heirloom seed catalog.
Park Seed – https://parkseed.com – This is an old favorite of ours. We order their Parks Whopper Tomato seeds and their Parks Whopper Jalapeno Pepper seeds every year as well as other varieties.
Two seed companies that I have not tried, but would like to try this year are:
Harris Seeds – https://harrisseeds.com – several gardening friends have ordered from this company and were pleased with the outcome.
Seed Savers Exchange - http://www.seedsavers.org/ - according to their website “this is a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation of heirloom seeds.”
I have ordered my 2022 catalogs from the above seed companies and I am looking forward to receiving them early! You can order yours using the links provided, or by typing in the company name in your browser. Perusing seed catalogs in the winter months can be a peaceful pastime. If you have gardening questions, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County office at 900 Newnan Road, at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.