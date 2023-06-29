Q: I could never grow roses. What is the secret?
A: I have grown roses in North Louisiana and in West Georgia for 30 years now. Maybe I am just lucky. But if I can do it, you can too.
When you grow a rose, you are really growing a bush. A beautiful one with gorgeous “lights” attached. So, think about keeping a bush alive and healthy. Hybridizers have created so many beautiful rose plants and it’s our job to select the right one for our yard. We select the type of the bush, and shape of the flower branches. Of course we select the color, shape, and size of the flowers. However, when you go rose shopping you may be lucky to find one for sale. Therefore, find great nurseries in our area or online. I was shopping this week at Pike’s Nursery near Marietta. I bought all my plants for my yard there and they still sell the same healthy beautiful roses I bought 12 years ago.
There are 5 shapes of a rose bush and flowers:
A Tea Rose is a type of rose bush that grows long stem large roses. The bush is tall but not too full. Your emphasis is more on the rose than the shrub.
A Floribunda is a bush with clusters of beautiful medium shaped roses. Truly a beautiful sight.
A Grandiflora Rose is a hybrid between a Tea Rose and a Floribunda. This is a beautiful bush with roses presented up with longer stems.
The Scrub rose is more of the medium size bushes with smaller roses. These remind me of the rose bushes I saw in Dublin Ireland when I would walk down the residential urban town. Dublin gets a lot of rain and everything is dark green. I had several visits there on business, and I loved my morning walks. Each front yard had a rose bush it seemed like.
The climbing rose is a labor of love, as it usually has a fragrance, but large painful thorns. Best to grown it on a fence or hardy arbor. I once had a multi colored variety that was beautiful.
Today many varieties of roses, like “Knock Out” are genetically protected from the common problems with fungus and blight. To be safe I usually spray my roses with fungicide every other week when I spray my grapevines. If I see the black spots on the leaf, it is time to spray.
Roses do not need a lot of fertilizer. Check your soil for growing roses if you have questions. You can order a soil sample at the UGA Extension Office in Carrollton. Mulching is very helpful. It keeps weeds away and it’s not fun to weed a rose bush. The thorns are really painful.
Roses start blooming in the spring. The best time to prune the bush is in February. I always tell friends to prune at Valentines’ Day and in August. This is before blooming and during a stall of blooming in late summer. My best lesson is not to be afraid to prune a rose bush. You can give a rose bush a haircut and still see roses the same year. I don’t prune more than 1/3 of the stem length, as I like to keep the shape. In addition, when the summer bloom stall starts then begin to cut off the blooms to kick off the blooming again. This is called dead heading.
Enjoy years of beautiful growing roses. If you have more horticulture questions, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office at 900 Newnan Road or at 770-836-8546 and via email at ccmg@uga.edu
