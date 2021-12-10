Most people are familiar with the rosemary plant. It’s a medium-size evergreen perennial herb that is not only useful for seasoning and medicinal purposes but also highly symbolic of loyalty and remembrance. For hundreds of years, people have planted rosemary outside their front doors in honor of loved ones. Even in Hamlet William Shakespeare wrote the line “There’s rosemary, that’s for remembrance…”
There are many different varieties, some cold hardier than others but all of them are fragrant and edible. When the larger varieties are older, you can even use the woody stems as skewers for kabobs. They do not like being transplanted but can do well in pots for years before being planted in the ground. Rosemary is also a perfect addition to the garden this time of year because it’s an early bloomer. Bees and other pollinators are attracted to the small blue or white blooms when hardly any other plants are blooming.
Most varieties reach about four feet tall by four feet wide. Rosemary Arp, Rosmarinus officinalis ‘Arp’, is the most cold-hardy tall variety and has white flowers. It can withstand temperatures as low as -10 degrees Fahrenheit. Varieties ‘Blue Boy’ and ‘Baby PJ’ are the smallest, reaching only six to eight inches tall. Creeping rosemary ‘Prostratus’ hangs beautifully over the edges of pots and rock walls. Rosemary pruned into a conical shape can make a beautiful Christmas gift this time of year too. It can be kept indoors or out and planted outside after the holidays.
If you’re uncertain about gifting a rosemary plant, consider baking a tin of these lemon rosemary shortbread cookies and include the recipe. They’re a perfect cookie for all year round.
Ingredients
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 teaspoons lemon zest
1 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary
1 cup unsalted butter at room temperature
3/4 cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice.
Instructions
In a small bowl, whisk the flour, salt, lemon zest, and rosemary. Set aside.
In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat the butter and powdered sugar until smooth and creamy, about 3 minutes. Beat in the vanilla extract and lemon juice. Slowly add in the flour mixture and mix until just combined. Form the dough into a disk shape and wrap in plastic wrap. Chill the dough for at least 1 hour or until firm.
When ready to bake, preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or a Silpat and set aside.
On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough into a ¼ inch thick square. Cut into squares, rounds, or shape of your choice using a lightly floured cookie cutter. Place shortbread cookies on the prepared baking sheet and bake for 10-12 minutes, or until cookies are very lightly browned around the edges. Remove cookies from baking sheet and cool completely on a wire rack.
Note-Shortbread cookies will keep in an airtight container for about a week or they can be frozen.
The recipe is from Maria’s blog at www.twopeasandtheirpod.com.
If you have any other horticultural questions, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
