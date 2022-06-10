Q: First it was “murder hornets”. Then it was a “million cicadas”. Now we are seeing news headlines about “giant spiders raining out of the sky”! What’s really going on?
A: Great question! There isn’t much that the social media in our country can’t exaggerate to produce ‘likes”, “shares”, and “clicks”. The simple truth is that there is an invasive arachnid that has come to our shores recently and is expanding its territory in a fascinating manner.
The arachnid in question is the Joro spider (Triconephilia clavata) that was discovered in north Georgia in 2014. It probably arrived by hitching a ride on some pallets or other shipping medium. The method of movement is one used by many other spider species, here and abroad, and it is called “ballooning”. Put quite simply, the tiny (and I do mean tiny: most are smaller than a sixteenth of an inch!) spiderling climbs as high as it can and releases a thread of silk from its abdomen. Caught by the prevailing wind, the small spider is swept up, up, and away, and is capable of traveling tens to hundreds of miles depending on how hard the wind is blowing. It’s these tiny critters (which pose no threat at all) that will be falling from the skies of Georgia this spring and summer.
Now comes the “giant” part. These spiders can grow up to the size of a child’s hand (3-4 inches across) and that makes them very impressive indeed. Plus, their coloration is outstanding: blue, yellow, red, and green with distinctive yellow stripes on their legs makes then seem like over sized jewels hanging on their large gold-tinted, multi-layered webs that can stretch upwards of ten feet from tree to tree in the forest.
This brings us to the big question: are they dangerous? Bearing in mind that all spiders, with a few exceptions, are venomous and pretty much dislike being disturbed, that qualified answer is a resounding “NO!”. Joro spiders feed exclusively on insects and other arthropods that fall victim to their webs and have no interest in interacting with humans. If you feel an overpowering need to handle on, just wear gloves and you’ll be fine. As big as they are, they pose no real threat to us, but they are beneficial to the gardeners.
If you ever have any other inquiries about insects, spiders, or any horticultural topics, please call the UGA Extension Office at 770 836 8546 or visit us at the Carroll County Ag Center at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton. You can also send us an e-mail at ccmg@uga.edu.
