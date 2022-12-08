Christmas Traditions are a big part of the holidays for most of us. We tend to decorate with live trees, holly, mistletoe, Christmas cactus, ivy, magnolia leaves, boxwood, rosemary, and last, but not least, the beautiful poinsettia. You can’t beat a classic red poinsettia to announce the Christmas season, always popular in homes, churches, hospitals, doctor’s offices, department stores, or schools.
Poinsettias are part of the Euphorbiaceae or Spurge family. Botanically, the plant is known as Euphorbia pulcherrima. If you are under the impression that poinsettias are poisonous, then listen up. Walter Reeves, The Georgia Gardener, says poinsettias are NOT poisonous. He reported that the old myth was dispelled by a research project at The Ohio State University in 1975. While the latex sap may be irritating to the eyes, the plants are not toxic. So, don’t be afraid to buy them as gifts for friends, neighbors, hostesses, or yourself.
Poinsettia Tradition at UWG
The University of West Georgia has been using poinsettias for holiday decorations for many years. If you have been to a winter graduation at UWG in the past few years, you may have seen the lovely poinsettia tree there. UWG Landscape Supervisor, Lisa Todd, said this is the fifth year she has been in charge of growing the poinsettia plants in the greenhouse to create a poinsettia tree. Retired UWG Horticulturalist, James Hembree, started this poinsettia tradition more than ten years ago. It’s a tradition at UWG to have a live poinsettia tree at the December Commencement that was grown and put together by the university employees.
Since all poinsettias are not created equal, it was decided that the best choice was the ‘Freedom Red’ variety because of its tolerance for the heat early in the season and its uniform growing habit. Since UWG has its own greenhouse, the poinsettias were started in the greenhouse in early August from cuttings that were purchased from a grower. There were 225 tiny plants delivered with 25 cuttings per tray that were potted immediately into a specially formulated soil. A specific amount of bone meal was added for calcium, a slow release granule and extra perlite for drainage. As they grew, extra space was needed to encourage uniform branching, height and width. With growing plants, pests and fungus are not far away, so it was necessary to treat for gray mold and white flies during the growth period.
Poinsettias require extra acid and the water at UWG, being alkaline, requires a pH reducer. Poinsettias are picky eaters, so the fertilizer is also a formula with added molybdenum, and sometimes extra iron. Poinsettias never like to wilt, so that meant weekend visits to the greenhouse to water the plants. Since poinsettias require 13 hours of darkness to turn their signature red, the streetlights near the greenhouse must be disconnected during the growing season. This was considered a very successful grow-out season with only one of the 225 plants that did not make it. Ms. Todd enjoys watching the poinsettias change from tiny pale green cuttings to bright red full-grown poinsettias in the greenhouse. You can hear the excitement in her voice when talking about growing the poinsettias. She said it is one of her most favorite things about her job.
When the poinsettias were fully grown and ready to be moved from the greenhouse, the pots were dropped very carefully into plastic sleeves to protect the stems and blooms from any damage in transport. Then, the poinsettias were loaded into a box truck for the ride to the Campus Center. Assistance was needed by other members of the UWG Landscape crew to construct the tree form. The black steel form is put together like a teepee with 135 rings attached to hold the six-inch pots of 16-inch-tall, full grown poinsettias. The pots are carefully set into the rings on the tree form and the poinsettia tree comes to life.
This year UWG will not only enjoy the poinsettia tree at the commencement, but the decision was made to take advantage of all the hard work committed to the project and double its exposure. A few days after Thanksgiving, the poinsettia tree was set up in the Campus Center for this year’s Winter West event at UWG. Then, it was moved to the University of West Georgia Coliseum on December 5th, for the soon to be Commencement ceremony. If you have a chance to visit the coliseum and see the poinsettia tree, now you know, these poinsettias were not purchased at a big box store, and the UWG landscape employees did a fantastic job on this beautiful project.
