Christmas Traditions are a big part of the holidays for most of us. We tend to decorate with live trees, holly, mistletoe, Christmas cactus, ivy, magnolia leaves, boxwood, rosemary, and last, but not least, the beautiful poinsettia. You can’t beat a classic red poinsettia to announce the Christmas season, always popular in homes, churches, hospitals, doctor’s offices, department stores, or schools.

Poinsettias are part of the Euphorbiaceae or Spurge family. Botanically, the plant is known as Euphorbia pulcherrima. If you are under the impression that poinsettias are poisonous, then listen up. Walter Reeves, The Georgia Gardener, says poinsettias are NOT poisonous. He reported that the old myth was dispelled by a research project at The Ohio State University in 1975. While the latex sap may be irritating to the eyes, the plants are not toxic. So, don’t be afraid to buy them as gifts for friends, neighbors, hostesses, or yourself. 

