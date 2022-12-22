As the holiday season ends and we start looking to the new year, we look out at our gardens and begin planning for spring. Before you start making your wish list of plants, take some time and look at the Trial Gardens at University of Georgia website (https://ugatrial.hort.uga.edu/). This garden tests the newest varieties of annuals and perennials from top plant breeders from all over the world. The goal is to find those that stand up to southeastern heat and humidity. The photographs alone will make you long for spring. You can scroll through photos of “The Best of The Best” which is a compilation of some of the best plants in their class, plants with the best color, and that perform well over an extended period of time with the minimum of maintenance. You can see the very top picks for each year under Classic City Awards. These are the absolute best plants in the trial gardens, based on year-round performance and eye-clutching beauty. “Of the over 2000 plants in the garden, being a Classic City Award winner is equivalent to the Oscar and Tony rolled up as one.”
The trial gardens are planted in April and May and consist of the major and minor bedding classes, tropical plants, vines, and plantings of specialty annuals. There are over 150 free-standing containers and three large perennial beds. Data taking starts the first week of June and continues every two weeks, every annual cultivar is evaluated for "horticultural" performance. The ratings are based on the number of flowers, the leaf color, the uniformity of habit and flower, resistance to insects and diseases and the overall appearance. All perennials remain in the garden for at least three years. Since most plants are not established in the first year, data collection begins after the first winter. Information is compiled on the time of first flower, the duration of flowering, the height, and foliar health. Plants are graded on a 5-point scale, and you can follow your favorite plants by clicking on Annual Plant Results or Perennial Plant Results. You will get an overall rating and a graph of their performance over time. There are color photographs and descriptions of the plants.
