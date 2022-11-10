Q: I recently sold my home and downsized to a senior living apartment with a sunny patio. Several of my neighbors have patio gardens grown in containers. I have always had a small in-ground vegetable garden, but only planted herbs and flowers in containers. Which vegetables are good for growing in containers?

A: You can grow a wide range of vegetables, herbs, and flowers in containers. Some of the most popular vegetables grown in containers are tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, lettuces, onions, and carrots.

