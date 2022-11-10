Q: I recently sold my home and downsized to a senior living apartment with a sunny patio. Several of my neighbors have patio gardens grown in containers. I have always had a small in-ground vegetable garden, but only planted herbs and flowers in containers. Which vegetables are good for growing in containers?
A: You can grow a wide range of vegetables, herbs, and flowers in containers. Some of the most popular vegetables grown in containers are tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, lettuces, onions, and carrots.
Patio gardening is an ideal way for gardeners to continue growing some of their favorite foods after downsizing to an apartment or condo, and it is an excellent way for beginner gardeners to get started gardening. This is how I started gardening! I planted tomatoes, peppers, beans, and a sunflower plant in half-bushel baskets one summer on our patio. Container gardening requires a sunny location clear of wind, a sturdy container, good quality potting soil, your favorite plants, a pair of gloves, and a hand trowel are some the basic needs.
Gardeners can use almost anything for a container as long as it will accommodate a full-grown plant. I use 18” to 20” containers in my container garden. This size gives the plant’s root system room to spread out and will hold a small tomato cage or one that is fashioned for a particular container. Terracotta pots are porous and allow air and water to pass through the walls, preventing root rot. However, these pots can be expensive, heavy, and will crack or break during the winter if the soil is left inside the pot. Plastic pots are inexpensive, lightweight, and last for two to three years. Soil left in these containers during the winter is not as likely to cause breakage. Wood containers can also be used for planting tomatoes, peppers, and herbs, and can be handcrafted to the size you prefer.
Container plants need well-draining soil that is high in organic matter. Use a good quality potting soil or garden soil that has been amended with compost or well-aged manure. Our local garden centers carry these varieties of soil. When you buy soil in bags that say, “Feeds for 3 months”, do not add fertilizer to your container. This wording means that the soil has a continuous release of plant food for this length of time, so there is no need to add more fertilizer. After three months you may want to add fertilizer depending on how your plants are doing. Plants grown in containers tend to dry out quicker than in-ground plants and will require more frequent watering.
Make beneficial use of your container and soil by including companion plants that help deter pests. For instance, chives, nasturtiums, basil, and marigolds all grow well with tomatoes, Radishes, parsley, chives, and basil grow well planted along side of peppers and supply some pest control. Pests will find your container garden and will do just as much damage as they would if planted in an in-ground garden. Pests to look for on plants are aphids, tomato hornworms, cutworms, scales, white flies, and spider mites. Diseases that may plague your container plants are bacterial and spotted wilt viruses, early and late blight, leaf spot, powdery mildew, root rot, and rust. For more information on how to treat these pests and diseases, check with our local garden centers, or contact a Master Gardener Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County office. When applying treatments for pests and diseases, please read and follow the manufacturer’s guidelines for application.
For more information on container gardening, or help with any horticultural questions you may have, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton or at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
