Q: I am new to the area and miss the palm trees that I had around my house in the past. Can a palm tree grow in this climate, and if so, what kind should I plant? Also, can my indoor palms go outside in the summer

Answer: I am so glad you asked this question. I love my palm trees and have them both inside and out. It is surprising to find out that there are indeed several palms that are quite comfortable in our area here in the North West section of the state. Our planting zone is 7b, so you can look online for palms that can survive in our location, and I have a few to talk about here.

