Q: I am new to the area and miss the palm trees that I had around my house in the past. Can a palm tree grow in this climate, and if so, what kind should I plant? Also, can my indoor palms go outside in the summer
Answer: I am so glad you asked this question. I love my palm trees and have them both inside and out. It is surprising to find out that there are indeed several palms that are quite comfortable in our area here in the North West section of the state. Our planting zone is 7b, so you can look online for palms that can survive in our location, and I have a few to talk about here.
My absolute favorite palm is the Pindo Palm (Butia capita) also known as the Jelly Palm. While native to Brazil, it is very popular in Florida and can be found growing as far north as the Carolinas. It is a splendid palm with blue-green feather-like fronds. When fully grown they can be 10-15’ tall with leaflets/fronds that are 20-26” long. When planted in the ground and mature, they are cold-tolerant down to 5F. They are called Jelly Palms because they grow yellow fruit that can be used for making jelly. Their yellow-orange flowers can be 3-4’ long. They are hardy in zones 5-11. Pindos are ideal because they do not have many diseases. The only problem I have had with mine is a type of fungus in the crown from our abundant spring rains. This is easily fixed and prevented with a copper fungicidal spray found at local nurseries and big box stores. I have a couple of Pindos that I have been nurturing for 6 years and have repotted them every two years. The plan was to put them in the ground after landscaping this summer. However, I am waiting for new growth to form to determine whether or not they have survived the extremely cold weather of December ‘22. If they show new growth from the crown this spring, I will know they have survived. Unfortunately, the beautiful, large leaflets they displayed will not return to their previous green glory. It will be a few years before they are once again gorgeous, but I am hopeful. I am reasonably confident that if they had been in the ground and properly mulched, they would have still lost existing fronds but survived.
The Windmill Palm (Trachycarpus fortune) is a very popular palm in this area. It is an exquisite fan palm that is native to China but grows successfully as far north as New York and as far west as Oklahoma. It is also hardy to 5F and this author has seen many locally that did not seem to suffer from the December ‘22 freeze. Windmills are very easy to grow and can be started as an indoor palm but remember that it can grow up to 40’ tall in the wild. I usually repot mine every 2 years. They are not self-pollinating. The male produces large plumes of yellow flowers and the female produces greenish flowers. They do produce fruit when pollinated but the fruit is non-edible. They enjoy partial shade to full sun. They are slow growing and while more water can speed up their growth, they are also drought tolerant. Like all palms, they prefer soil with good drainage which we will talk about later. As the bottom fronds turn brown, you may cut them off. Always wait for the fronds to turn completely brown before cutting.
There are several other palms that do well in this area. The Sago Palm, which isn’t a palm at all, is also popular. The Sago is beautiful and can live outdoors. Many palms such as the Bamboo Palm, Banana Palm, Cat Palm, Fishtail Palm, Parlor Palm, and Pony Tail Palm are wonderful house plants that can grace your summer patio. I move mine indoors before the first frost and put them back out on the covered patio and screened-in deck after the last frost. Be sure to read labels that are attached to your house palms as some like filtered sun, some like shade but very few can take the full Georgia sun all day long. Starting a notebook or file with the labels attached is a great way to have a reference to look back at in case you forget from season to season which plant prefers which location.
Typically, palms like to be repotted every 2-3 years with a slightly bigger pot each time. There are many cactus and palm soils sold that are wonderful, but I have developed my own recipe after much research. I have been using this recipe with success for six years. *1 Part = Depending on the size of your pot, “1 part” can be a cup, a qt jug, a gallon bucket, or in the case of my larger palms in 50 gal pots, it can be a 5-gallon bucket. Measure 2 parts quality potting soil; 2 parts quality peat moss; 2 parts pine bark; 1-part quality sand (you can substitute with Perlite in smaller pots), 2.5 parts cactus & palm soil. Simply mix the soil and repot as usual. Be sure to use a good quality fertilizer for palms each spring and toward the end of summer. For outdoor palms, be sure that you don’t fertilize too close to the first frost. Also, cover your palms with mulch and never allow turf fertilizer to get on their soil. Turf fertilizer will cause lush growth but there will be many deficiencies that could cause health issues later
Palms are fairly hardy and don’t get many diseases. You may have spider mites and mealy bugs on your indoor palms. To eliminate this problem, use a quality insecticidal soap or make one yourself and spray the plant, including the underside. Wipe the pests off and follow up with a quality spray such as Neem Oil. I also use a granular systemic that I mix in the soil of my house plants to keep the tiny fruit flies from visiting. The only other problem I have experienced with any of my palms has been rot at the crown of my Pindo Palms due to a fungus from our wonderful spring rains. A simple liquid copper fungicidal spray can eliminate this problem. If applied as a preventative it works well.
Enjoy your palms!
If you have any gardening questions, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton or at 770-836-8546 and via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
