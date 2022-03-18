Q. Last fall I decided to try to overwinter my geraniums inside. So far, they have done well, but now they are beginning to look a little leggy. With only a few weeks left until I can move them outside, what should I do to keep them healthy until warmer weather arrives? B. Watts
A. It sounds like you did a good job overwintering your geraniums. The first time I tried to overwinter mine inside was disastrous for me and the plant. Geraniums can be temperamental while inside during the winter, but if you are diligently paying attention to any changes in their appearance, it can be done. There are a few things you can do to see them through to warmer weather.
When I asked older family members how to keep garden geraniums alive through the winter, each of them told me the same story. “Pull them out of the ground or container they are in, and shake the dirt from the roots, cut them back to 10 to 12 inches and put them in a paper sack. Hang the sack upside down in a cool place in the house or basement until warm enough to set out next spring. You can take them out of the sack and soak the roots once or twice during the winter months to keep the roots from completely drying out.” I’ve never tried this method because I thought they would die. However, until a few years ago, they all died anyway when I brought them into the house! By the way, after doing some research, I found that this method is still being used and is called “The Bareroot Method.” Who knew?
The common garden geraniums, like the ones my family grew, are known as Zonal Geraniums Pelargonium x hortorum and have scented leaves with 3–5-inch blooms in vivid red, pink, salmon, white, and rose colors. Their leaves have bands of darker colored zones which is why they are called zonal. They can be planted directly in a flower bed, container, or hanging basket. Zonal geraniums are the most common type in our area and are likely the ones that you and I have.
Garden geraniums can be overwintered by placing stem cuttings into water, or by dipping them in a root hormone and planting in soil mixed with a little sand. I overwintered mine this year in the pots they were grown in last summer. I placed them under grow lights and watered them lightly every couple of weeks. This is the first year that they still look as good as they did when I brought them inside. I have just started using a small amount of fertilizer when watering them, and I put them outside for an hour when the days are warm in an effort to get them ready for spring.
