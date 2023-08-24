It really does seem that sometimes Mother Nature doesn’t like us very much. In the past several years we have endured, “murder” hornets, drought, flash floods, “giant” spiders falling from the sky, red tides and other algae blooms along our beaches, and Asian Long Horned ticks that can multiply without sex. What’s on the horizon for our battered psyches? How about a bunch of fungi that can cause severe respiratory problems from just a minor exposure while gardening?
When most folks think “fungus” they assume that you’re talking about mushrooms, and they would be correct in most cases. But there are other species that are almost never seen and live out their existence hidden in the lovely earth of our lawns and gardens.
The culprit this is not some sneaky invader from lands and origins unknown. This culprit is as home grown as the red Georgia clay. The scientific name is Blastomyces dermatitidis, also commonly called North America blastomycosis or “Chicago” fever.
It currently favors the regions of the country around southern Wisconsin/Chicago and Augusta, Georgia. Blastomyces is a fungus that can live in moist soil, rotting wood, and leaves. Disturbing it can send the spores into lungs and cause a fungal infection. “It’s probably more common than we think,” said Dr. Bruce Klein of the University of Wisconsin Medical School. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the state has the highest rate of blastomycosis in the nation. From 2011-2020, the department reports 1,142 cases — roughly 116 each year. Among those, 61.3% of patients were hospitalized and 124 died. It’s a fatality rate of 10.9% during that span. The recent notification of five deaths attributed to the fungal exposure is what brought it to my mind.
From 1962 and 1963, positive testing samples were first collected from around the Augusta, Georgia region. Since then, samples are routinely collected by the CDC in an ever-widening area moving outward from the Savannah River watershed.
Anyone can get Blastomycosis, but severe or fatal infections are more common in people who smoke or vape, have a history of lung disease, or with weakened immune systems. Severe infections can usually be prevented through early diagnosis and treatment with antifungal medications. Symptoms in humans include cough, fever or chills, shortness of breath, chest or back pain, feeling very tired, and skin sores. Symptoms in pets can include skin sores (especially on the face or paws), coughing or wheezing, shortness of breath, unexplained limping, difficulty seeing, loss of appetite or weight loss. (Please be aware and pay attention to the fact that these are a list of possible symptoms and not a diagnosis. Make sure you contact your medical professional and your veterinarian if you suspect any exposure)
There is no vaccine against blastomycosis. The best way to prevent infection is to prevent exposure to the moist soil and decaying material along riverbanks and other areas where the fungus is most often found. Environmental testing is not considered useful, and there is no way to eliminate the fungus from the soil.
Consider this article a request, if you will, for you and your family to please be careful as you landscape and garden. Be mindful of what you encounter out there; we want you to enjoy your outdoors and stay healthy for us to continue to assist you. A simple mask and some inexpensive rubber gloves will protect you just fine and make sure you check on your pets if they spend a lot of time out in the yard.
Please don’t forget to mark your calendars for September 9th from 9am to 4 pm for our Annual Buffalo Creek Fall Festival. We’ll have many plants, arts and craft vendors, kids’ activities, food, and sessions with Master Gardeners. C’mon out!
If you have further horticultural questions contact a UGA Extension Master Gardener Volunteer at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton, 770 836-8546 or online at ccmg@uga.edu.
