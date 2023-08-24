It really does seem that sometimes Mother Nature doesn’t like us very much. In the past several years we have endured, “murder” hornets, drought, flash floods, “giant” spiders falling from the sky, red tides and other algae blooms along our beaches, and Asian Long Horned ticks that can multiply without sex. What’s on the horizon for our battered psyches? How about a bunch of fungi that can cause severe respiratory problems from just a minor exposure while gardening?

When most folks think “fungus” they assume that you’re talking about mushrooms, and they would be correct in most cases. But there are other species that are almost never seen and live out their existence hidden in the lovely earth of our lawns and gardens.