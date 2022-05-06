Q. What garden tools give you the most “bang for your buck”? We are beginning gardeners and want to purchase the most useful tools. — Margaret and Christina
A. Ladies, you don’t need a whole shed full of tools to take care of a beautiful flower garden or an abundant vegetable plot. There are several absolutely necessary tools and some that are nice to have, but not mandatory.
Today we will talk about hand tools and some of the larger gardening tools.
First, let’s talk about hand and skin protection. If you care at all about looking clean and neat, invest in a couple good pairs of gloves. One should be a pair of long cotton canvas or leather gloves to protect your arms from rose thorns and scratchy twigs. The other very useful type is a stretchy cotton coated in neoprene, nitrile or nylon. The coated gloves protect your skin from chemicals in fertilizer, herbicides, and pesticides. Be sure that the gloves are fitted at the wrist to keep out dirt, and to keep roaming fire ants from wandering down where you can’t see them. Next, pick up a gardener’s wooden nail brush to scrub your hands and nails when the dirt gets well ground in. You’ll thank me for that one after you spend a long day in the garden!
Anytime you are on your knees in the garden, you’ll most likely need one of two hand tools (along with a kneeling pad or some strap-on knee pads). You’ll either be planting in which case you’ll need a trowel, or you’ll be weeding in which case you’ll need a weeding tool. I regularly use two different trowels, though I have several others. My favorites both have rubber handles. The rubber gives me a good grip and is easy on the hands. One has a blade that is about 4” wide and 6” long, and has an inward curve. That one is for general hole digging for planting annuals, vegetables, smaller perennials, and bulbs. The other is just a little narrower for smaller holes. I really prefer the curved blade on both of them over the flat bladed trowels that rattle around in my garage closet, but never get used.
My choice for weeding anywhere in the yard is the long-handled, long-bladed dandelion weeder. It looks kind of like a screwdriver with an inverted arrow blade at the end. That tool gets down deep and loosens up the clay soil under not only dandelions, but stray Bermuda grass in the flower beds. Also, all of the assorted lovely, but pernicious weeds that pop up after every rain. You can also find angled forks and hand hoes to hack at the weeds, but I do like getting the leverage up under the roots with the dandelion weeder.
Your third hand tool will be a good pair of offset pruners. These pruning tools have a blade that works somewhat like a pair of scissors — the blades cut as they slide by one another. An alternate blade type is the anvil pruner, which has a sharp blade that quickly cuts against a fixed metal ‘anvil’. If the blade isn’t kept super-sharp, your stems can be crushed instead of cut neatly, so I’ve always preferred my offset pruners. At least one major hand tool company makes these in left-handed versions, as well. Don’t pick up the cheapest pruners you can find. This is one tool that is worth every penny you can invest in it. This little group of hand tools will get you started planting in a small plot or in containers.
For heavier work you’ll need some of the basic larger tools such as shovels & spades, rakes, and digging forks. I like to use a D handled spade and digging fork, rather than the ones with the long straight handle. The D handled tools are shorter and easier to use for an average height woman. They have a loop shaped handle at the end. Also, look for a wide step edge to get some leverage to help push your spade into the ground. Rakes come in several styles — leaf rakes with flexible tines for fall cleanup, or steel garden rakes with short rigid tines for breaking up and smoothing out soil or mulch. You’ll need a long handle on these, to get the distance you need to pull back on the rake. The digging fork is great for digging out a plant in clay soil before transplanting. The tines can slide into the soil to loosen it without breaking up the roots. Keep as much of the root system as possible when transplanting, but you don’t need to carry all that soil from one location to another.
As in anything you purchase, get the best you can afford. Keep your tools clean and sharp, and they will give you years of good service. For more information about planting or gardening, contact the Master Gardener Office at UGA Extension Carroll County at the Ag Center, 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton by calling 770-836-8546 or email at ccmg@uga.edu.
