In early spring, we enthusiastically start up seeds and prepare the garden. The first of May we optimistically plant the new seedlings into the garden and keep the weeds at bay. In early June, hardy plants bloom and start producing tiny vegetables. Cucumbers climb their trellises, tomatoes grow and start to ripen, squash plants begin to bloom, and corn stands tall and green. The garden is lush. 

In July, ninety-degree temperatures dry the soil, plants wilt and start to show signs of stress from the summer heat. Pests find the garden and move in to feast on plants, blight and powdery mildew dot the leaves of a few plants, and weeds and grass creep in while you are inside dodging the heat. Early morning watering time takes longer than usual. Our lush garden begins to look like a jungle. 

Trending Videos