In early spring, we enthusiastically start up seeds and prepare the garden. The first of May we optimistically plant the new seedlings into the garden and keep the weeds at bay. In early June, hardy plants bloom and start producing tiny vegetables. Cucumbers climb their trellises, tomatoes grow and start to ripen, squash plants begin to bloom, and corn stands tall and green. The garden is lush.
In July, ninety-degree temperatures dry the soil, plants wilt and start to show signs of stress from the summer heat. Pests find the garden and move in to feast on plants, blight and powdery mildew dot the leaves of a few plants, and weeds and grass creep in while you are inside dodging the heat. Early morning watering time takes longer than usual. Our lush garden begins to look like a jungle.
Actually, by the middle of July most plants are past their prime. Brassicas such as lettuce, kale, cabbage, broccoli, and brussels sprouts have gone to seed by this time. Beans planted in early spring have produced and the leaves show signs of stress from the heat. Tomato and cucumber plants have set fruit and their leaves begin to turn yellow due to blight. Once this process starts, I pull up these plants and remove the debris from the garden. This is a good time to start up more seeds and replant for a second crop. Pepper and okra plants, however, will continue to produce as long as they receive adequate water, fertilizer, and pest control.
Below are a few tips to help get your garden through the mid-summer blues:
Weeds and grass compete with your plants for nutrients and water and can cause diseases. Mulching and weed fabric barrier help with weed control.
Watch for spider mites, aphids, and white flies and treat the plant as soon as possible. Japanese beetles cause damage by chewing the plant leaves. Treat by hand picking beetles off plants or using beetle traps. The dreaded Tomato Hornworm will ruin a tomato plant quickly if not found and removed from the plant. An easy way to find them is with a blacklight flashlight. If using a commercial insecticide for any pest, follow the manufacturer’s directions for applying.
Deadheading, or removing faded or dead flowers from plants, will help minimize stress in plants and prevent seed pods from dropping to the ground and causing problems later in the season or next year. Trimming yellowed leaves off tomato plants may help with blight.
The best way to remember what happened (good or bad) in your 2022 garden is to take pictures and notes regularly. Start documenting from the day you start up the seeds or buy a plant. Document how the plants grow, if you experienced any pest infestations or diseases, when you fertilized, or how often you watered the garden. Since I buy seeds from more than one seed company, I also keep a record of where I bought my seeds and any issues I had with the plants. I try to take pictures at least once a week. This may sound a little time consuming, but it is a handy reference for the following growing season.
If you have gardening questions, or for information on our 2022 schedule, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
