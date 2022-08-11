Trail Marker

A likely Trail Marker tree near Ranburne, Alabama. 

 By Marilyn Van Pelt

Who doesn't love mysteries and treasure hunts? People who love exploring the outdoors hoping to find buried relics of times past may actually have some living relics in their own back yards. My brother used to find arrowheads in secret places in rural Carroll County but he didn't know of other legacies left in plain sight by our earliest people.

While exploring their deep woods in Cleburne County, Alabama, my grandchildren came upon a tree they dubbed the "antelope tree." I was intrigued enough to hike through the forest with my camera to see it. It was quite a strange looking tree that was deformed in a way that looked like a man-made animal sculpture. I took pictures and showed them to some friends. One of them suggested that the oddly deformed tree might be an Indian Trail Marker tree.

