Who doesn't love mysteries and treasure hunts? People who love exploring the outdoors hoping to find buried relics of times past may actually have some living relics in their own back yards. My brother used to find arrowheads in secret places in rural Carroll County but he didn't know of other legacies left in plain sight by our earliest people.
While exploring their deep woods in Cleburne County, Alabama, my grandchildren came upon a tree they dubbed the "antelope tree." I was intrigued enough to hike through the forest with my camera to see it. It was quite a strange looking tree that was deformed in a way that looked like a man-made animal sculpture. I took pictures and showed them to some friends. One of them suggested that the oddly deformed tree might be an Indian Trail Marker tree.
I sent a picture and coordinates of the tree to Mr. Don Wells who, with his wife, Diane, has authored a book, "Mystery of the Trees," about Indian trail markers. He told me that the tree in Cleburne County is about 1.3 miles north of the McIntosh Trading Path that begins on the Ocmulgee River in Georgia and goes all the way to Talladega, Alabama. In Carroll County, the trail crosses the Chattahoochee at the McIntosh Preserve and then goes due west from there. I have heard that local Carroll County property owners say they have found these types of trees in the woods.
In 2002, a group of retired men began hiking together once a week in the Southern Appalachian Mountains and started finding old, scenic trails they claimed nobody knew about. They decided to revive these trails and make them available to the public, first forming a nonprofit group called Mountain Stewards, headed by President Don Wells. With the help of grants and private donations, the group has refurbished and interconnected more than 70 miles of hiking and water trails in Georgia, and constructed a number of bridges and canoe launch sites
During some of their hikes, the Mountain Stewards saw oddly shaped trees that had been bent by Indians. This was the beginning of an effort by the Mountain Stewards and other groups to create the Indian Trail Tree Project and Indian Trails Mapping Program that documents trail trees not only in Georgia, but all across the country. This confidential database now includes more than 2,034 trees in over 40 states. Because these trees are not protected by national preservation laws, people can cut them down or damage them.
So, what are these mystery trees? Imagine a scene back in time when a young Cherokee Indian might be found walking through a forest. He might be in search of water, a sacred burial site, or perhaps even a specific kind of medicinal plant. Not having maps, they used marker trees (also called trail, signal, or yoke trees) that were bent as saplings and tied down to eventually create pointers to indicate important landmarks. The Indians believe the trees are sacred.
The Trail of Tears was the name given to the forced relocation of Native American nations from southeastern parts of the United States following the Indian Removal Act of 1830. The Native Americans were forced to travel more than a thousand miles for many months to reach their new home. Over 4,000 out of 15,000 of the Cherokees died from disease, hunger and exhaustion. A sad reminder of the Trail of Tears remains today in many uniquely shaped trees along the paths the Native Americans took. This grid of trail markers may have been used by the Native Americans to point to hunting grounds, meeting places, water supplies and other areas important to their survival.
How did the Indians create these bent trees? They learned that if young trees were bent in some unnatural position without being broken, and were fastened securely, they would continue to grow in the bent position so that they could easily be distinguished from the other trees in the forest. Their directions of bend indicated the directions of the routes to be followed.
Untrained people find it difficult to differentiate between Indian trail trees and ordinary crooked or deformed trees. Because of the longevity of trees, many of these old trail markers, now gnarled with age, still stand as living reminders of the time when this country was a favorite hunting ground of our Native Americans. These ghostly trees symbolize the wisdom of their original molders.
A few more years, perhaps, and the last of them might be gone forever.
If you have gardening questions, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton or at 770-836-8546 and via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
