Q: I’m looking to add some color to my backyard with a few summer plants. I need something in several containers and a flower bed or two. My backyard gets the morning sun with evening shade. What would you suggest?
A: If you are looking for color, there are two choices, annuals that only live for one season, and perennials that will come back year after year. I usually invest more money in perennials because I know it will save money in the long run. But then, nothing beats annuals to add color to your yard or garden. Some of my favorite annuals are Profusion Zinnias, Wave Petunias, Marigolds, and Begonias. However, my all-time favorite is absolutely, any and all colors of, Coleus. In the spring I cannot seem to leave a garden center or hardware store without coleus in every color available. This year I purchased an entire flat from the Agriculture Department Greenhouse at Bowdon High School, which has added lots of color in my small backyard garden.
COLEUS
Coleus plants (Coleus Scutellarioides) are an upright annual in the Lamiaceae (mint) family. Coleus plants are prized for their colorful foliage, which may combine shades of green, yellow, pink, red, rust, and maroon. Although coleus do bloom, the tiny flower spikes are insignificant. As a plus, they do attract a wide variety of pollinating insects. Some people say that if the blooms are allowed to go to seed, the plant will decline. Earlier in the season I let the bees enjoy the spikes before they go to seed, then snip them off. As summer is winding down, I like to leave the seeds to see if any will grow in the pot next spring. I was surprised the next year with a few seeds that sprouted. Pruning your coleus, according to the North Carolina State Extension, will keep them from being so leggy. You can pinch or snip the stem tips to make the plant bushier, if you choose.
WHERE TO PLANT
Coleus has long been considered a shade plant but the best leaf color is achieved with morning sun and some degree of afternoon shade. So, make room in your garden for fast-growing, trouble-free coleus. A quote from gardener, Walter Reeves, when asked where coleus belong:
“Once upon a time coleus was well known as a shade loving plant. Bright sunshine was the enemy. But about twenty years ago, breeders introduced coleus varieties that could tolerate more and more sunshine. These days they are common at local nurseries. Read the plant tag to be sure you get a color-filled variety that is right for your garden area.”
HOW THEY GROW
Coleus grow quickly to their full summer size. That’s what makes them perfect for sunny landscapes, shade gardens, in containers on patios, porches, and garden terraces. Coleus vary from smaller types that will reach only one foot tall to tall bushy types of three feet. Some coleus form a mound up to three feet tall and three feet wide. It is best to give them plenty of room.
PROBLEMS
For the most part, coleus are pretty much problem free. They need good soil drainage, and be sure you don’t over-water. Plants suffering from “wet feet” are stunted, with muddy brown leaves, and scorched leaf margins. The experts say some pests to watch for include mealy bugs, aphids, and whiteflies. In my garden, if a whitefly leaves its residue, I just rinse it with the hose and I have not had a problem with any other pests.
If you choose coleus to add some color to your yard or porch, I hope you will enjoy them as much as I do. Just plant them, and watch them grow. They are beautiful from spring to fall, but with the first sign of frost, like me, they are done.
If you have other gardening questions or want more information, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.