Q: I need help picking out a Christmas gift for my friend who is a beginner gardener. Since I know nothing about gardening, I am hoping you can give me a few suggestions. In your opinion, what would be a good gift for my gardening friend?
A: Gardening is a wonderful hobby and there is probably no right or wrong gift for a gardener. What makes a gift special is the person who gives it. A lot of the items in my garden shed are very sentimental to me because they were gifts from family or friends.
To help answer your question, I asked my gardener-for-a-living friend and her spontaneous answer was: good gloves, wide brim hat, a journal, lotion, and a really nice Japanese-style weeding tool. Then I remembered an article I read recently by Walter Reeves, the Georgia Gardener, about “Basic Tools for Beginning Gardeners.” You might want to look on the internet and see what he has to say on the subject. He listed several garden tools to which he is particularly partial.
Since you asked the opinion of a backyard gardener as myself, I started thinking about my personal tools in the garden shed and which ones I use the most. Most importantly, before I set foot in the garden, I make sure I have some of the items mentioned above to protect myself against the elements: sunscreen for face, hands, and other exposed areas; a lightweight, vented hat made from cool cloth (a gift from my son); rubber or leather gloves; sloggers or rubber shoes. Now, for a look at the tools in my shed.
Digging Tools
In case you are thinking that every beginner gardener surely has a shovel, you probably are right, but every gardener needs more than one shovel. In the hardware store, you will find there is quite a selection of shovels. A round point shovel for digging holes, a square point shovel for transferring soil, mulch, or gravel, and a spade for trenching. All shovels come with either a long or short handle, made from wood, metal, or fiberglass. Reeves says he prefers a shovel with a long handle, personally, I use a shovel with a short “D” handle.
Another digging tool I use a lot is a hand trowel, especially for planting annuals. I like a good sharp one with a metal handle that will not rot if it is left in the yard for a few weeks. A mattock is a must-have for digging through the red clay in my backyard. Overall, my favorite digging tool in my shed is a stainless-steel shovel, that was a gift from my mother about ten years ago, and each time I use it I think of her and how she must be tending the gardens in Heaven right now.
Cutting Tools
Hand pruners, lopping shears, and garden shears are all important tools in my garden. Hand pruners fit right in my back pocket and are carried on my morning walk around the garden, just in case I need to snip an herb from the kitchen garden, a twig of unruly Carolina jasmine, or a hydrangea for the dinner table. Lopping shears are used to help control the invasive plants like privet hedge, mimosa sprouts, and the Bradford pear shoots always popping up at the edge of the yard. The garden shears are used to prune the liriope, grasses, and pencil holly.
Carts
There are two types of carts in my garden used to transport rocks, red clay, weeds, or limbs. I have a two-wheel garden cart, which I prefer because the load is not easily overturned. Then there is a wheelbarrow with one-wheel that must be kept balanced while moving the load or it will overturn and dump it right where you are. Cleanup from that mistake takes time and energy away from garden chores.
Miscellaneous
A kneeling pad is a mighty handy little mat to use in the garden. It serves two purposes, keeps your knees or pants clean and provides comfort for your knees while planting. There is also a multifunctional garden kneeler and seat that protects your knees when you bend down. If you need help getting up from the ground, use the handles to push your body up. It can be reversed and makes a garden seat for a much-needed rest. This too was a gift from a friend.
After all this looking, you might be motivated to buy a garden gift for yourself too. Just this year I purchased a hand-tuned set of windchimes for my milestone birthday. Remember to shop local hardware and feed and seed stores for the most helpful or unique garden gifts. If you have other gardening questions or want more information, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton, at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
