Late summer and early fall are a busy time for gardeners as they begin cleaning up the garden and prepare for colder weather. Dead heading faded blooms, pulling out spent annuals, pruning where appropriate, or getting the garden ready to plant cool season crops are on the gardener’s “to do list”. Be aware that late summer and early fall is also a season for caterpillars. A caterpillar is the larva of a butterfly or moth (Lepidoptera). Britannica describes caterpillars as having cylindrical bodies consisting of multiple segments, three pairs of true legs on the thorax and several pairs of short, fleshy prolegs on the abdomen. The head has six small eyes (stemmata) on each side that function in light detection but not in image formation. They have short, segmented antennae and strong jaws. Some caterpillars within the order Lepidoptera are called worms. Caterpillars are known to be eating machines as they attack the leaves of diverse types of plants. Leaf eating caterpillars can cause extensive damage to crops, fruit trees, ornamentals, shrubs, and hardwood trees. Most caterpillars are leaf eaters, although there are other types that feed on insects or even small animals.
Gardeners Beware, look before you touch! Some colorful, fuzzy, and cute creepy crawlers are moth larvae that sting people. These moth caterpillars have sharp, hollow spines or hairs on the body that contain venom. The spines and hairs are a defense mechanism to protect against predators. These are known as urtricating caterpillars. They get their name from the word urticaria, meaning hives. Contact with the spines or hairs allows the venom to get on the skin. The sting produces painful rashes that can be stinging, burning, itchy, swollen areas on the skin. Contact with the eyes and mucus membranes can be more serious. Although these symptoms are painful, most are not dangerous unless you are especially sensitive and need medical attention.
