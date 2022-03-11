There are so many pine trees in Georgia that it seems strange to signal out a particular variety, but the long-needle type deserves some attention. The name was derived from the long leaves, or needles, which can grow up to 18 inches. However, many other characteristics set them apart from their shorter cousins. First, the long-needled trees have a very slow growth pattern. Their seeds develop in cones which are then spread by the wind and must establish contact with the ground to germinate. After germination, the seedling settles in for 2 or 3 years to develop a taproot that can extend for 12 feet at maturity. Above ground, the tree appears to be a clump of grass; during this period, it appears to grow very little. The action is all underground with few clues that it can eventually reach 80 to 100 feet in height with a span of 3 feet in diameter. During the third year, the grassy appearance is lost, and the tree shoots up and displays its outstanding nature. The trees are fire-resistant and have a lifespan of several centuries. They often require over 100 years to reach their full size.
Historically, the longleaf pine extended from Virginia to Florida and westward all the way to Texas. Researchers estimated that more than 90,000 square acres of these were majestic trees. Today the acreage has been reduced to less than 3% of that original number. Many of the forests were cleared to make room for developments and agriculture, and the exceptional lumber was used for shipbuilding and railroads. Instead of replacing them, however, foresters planted the faster-growing pines that would produce more short-term profits.
Another reason for the reduced numbers was the lack of natural wildfires. Unlike many other seedlings, the long-needled pine benefitted from the wildfires started by natural lightning from summer storms. The fires cleared away the ground cover buildup which prevented seeds from reaching the soil to germinate. Fire suppression, however, benefitted the faster-growing pines, and the majority of the forests were gone by the late 1920s. The past few years have produced some modest increases.
A number of nonprofits, government agencies, and private landowners have collaborated in these efforts because the more open canopy of the long-needle pine allows enough sunlight to encourage a forest floor where trumpet pitcher plants, Venus flytraps, lavender ladies, and pineland bogbuttons grow. Additionally, the list of wildlife benefitting from the diverse ecosystem is impressive: red-cockaded woodpeckers, Northern Bobwhite quail, Gopher tortoise, fox squirrels, Eastern wild turkeys, and pinewood treefrogs to name a few. Another interesting fact is that this pine is more resistant to the negative impacts of climate change. They can withstand most windstorms, tolerate droughts and clay soil, survive most wildfires, and resist most pests. Our closest neighbor, Alabama, has even named this beneficial tree its state tree.
Most home gardeners do not have space to consider a forest, but most of us could plant one or two of these fascinating specimens. Just remember that the first year or two will be devoted to developing that long taproot and then it will start showing height. If any local gardeners are interested, there will be some available at the annual Master Gardener Plant Sale. As usual, this event will be held on the Saturday preceding Mother’s Day which will be May 8th, 2022 from 9 AM to 2 PM.
For additional information about the long-needle pine or other horticultural questions, contact the Extension Office at 900 Newnan Road, Carrollton; feel free to call the office, 770-836-8546, or use the email, ccmg@uga.edu.
