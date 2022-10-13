Q: My husband and I are new to gardening, but we have bought an older home with overgrown shrubs. Can we find some advice about where to start; should we buy new plants for color and interest?
A: The first step is to decide how you want your house to look: formal, informal, English cottage style. There are numerous resources for you to search both online and in books and magazines. Some will even give you the names of the plants used in the design. Once you have the name of a plant that you like, you can go to a research-based website such as: http://www.caes.uga.edu/departments/hort/extension/mastergardener/links.html to get additional information about nutritional needs and the correct environmental conditions. Especially since you are new to this area, you would benefit from the annual Georgia Gold Medal List; the Georgia Gold Medal Winners’ Selections Committee is a non-profit organization comprised of nurserymen, flower growers, garden center retailers, landscape professionals, county extension agents and faculty from the University of Georgia. Every year this list is made up of plants that fill a need; it might replace a plant that has a specific pest problem. Additionally, the new plant might have an extended bloom period. To make this list a plant also has to have survivability by being adaptable to Georgia’s climate, and if the plant can tolerate sun or shade, wet or dry microclimates, it will be placed higher on the list. Other desirable characteristics are low maintenance and ease of propagation.
In addition to books and lists, look around your neighborhood for examples of plants that you like, and travel around to attractive commercial sites to examine other possibilities. Many of these sites have had the advantage of professional landscape designers. This is the fun part. Once you have a plan of what you want to do, start with the specifics. Examine what you have, some of your plants can possibly be saved with some serious pruning. However, you will need to be realistic; some overgrown shrubs cannot be saved and will need to be replaced. As you shop for replacements, one very important issue is to research the size of the mature plant; it will not remain the size that it is at purchase. Try not to be an impulse shopper; it is critical that you keep in mind that size does matter in choosing your shrubs. You can find shrubs that will remain a comfortable height under your windows with just a little pruning. Keep in mind that outdoor landscape design follows the same principles as good indoor design does. Scale is important; just as a too-large sofa takes over a room, large plantings can dwarf a small house, and small plants can look lost in a long, rambling one. Also, the odd number rule is appropriate for the landscape. 1; 3; 5; 7 are more attractive in the design than even numbers. However, if your front door is in the center, you might want to balance the plantings on each side; if it is off-center, plan your landscape with that in mind. However, never block the view of your front door.
The texture is also important; you can increase interest in your design by combining plants with large, dark leaves with lighter more airy plants. A dwarf wax myrtle, Myrica cerifera ‘pumilla’ is a beautiful substitute for boxwoods; it does grow in our zone but needs some protection from below-freezing winds. It can take full sun or bright shade, and it attracts birds but not deer. The leaves are aromatic with a bayberry scent, and it is drought resistant. In contrast, you might consider the royal purple, smokebush, cotinus coggygria’Royal Purple’. This is a very colorful shrub, and if it is properly pruned, it can maintain a mounding bush pattern. The leaves are greener in the shade and burgundy in full sun. It is tough and tolerant. In mid-summer, it produces panicles of smoky-purple to beige flowers which give the effect of a cloud of smoke. This gives it an airiness of texture.
As you plan and research, avoid making the number one mistake that many builders and new homeowners make; they put too many plants in a space. Within a couple of years, the plants are crowded and unhappy. Research carefully how large your plants will be at maturity and leave enough space for them to grow. Air circulation is very important in preventing diseases. Select plants for trees vary greatly in size, but even a small dogwood can grow to a height of twenty feet and a width of twelve to fifteen feet. Shrubs, ornamentals, and trees should not be planted too close to a driveway; otherwise, severe pruning of branches on the driveway side will be a constant need. This is often seen when homeowners want to plant a screen to block an undesirable site or create privacy. Even though you might have to wait for that privacy, plants will be happier and not die because of overcrowding. A line of Leyland cypress trees is the most common example of this mistake; usually, one or two of them will probably turn brown and need to be removed because there is not enough air circulation.
However, always group your blooming plants for impact. A mass of colorful plants in one location will give a sense of purpose and planning to your garden. If you are fortunate to have tall trees on your property, plant some smaller trees to bring interest to eye level as you do with art on your walls. There are many “understory” trees such as dogwoods, and Japanese maples. In the winter when the foliage is gone, many of these beauties have amazing color from the bark. If you do not have trees, make that one of your first steps; nothing else gives a sense of beauty and proportion to your landscape like a tree. Take your time and make improvements and additions over time.
As you work through your landscape, you can call 770-836-8546 to speak with a Master Gardener Extension volunteer, send questions via email to ccmg@uga.edu, or visit them at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton.
