Q: My husband and I are new to gardening, but we have bought an older home with overgrown shrubs. Can we find some advice about where to start; should we buy new plants for color and interest?

A: The first step is to decide how you want your house to look: formal, informal, English cottage style. There are numerous resources for you to search both online and in books and magazines. Some will even give you the names of the plants used in the design. Once you have the name of a plant that you like, you can go to a research-based website such as: http://www.caes.uga.edu/departments/hort/extension/mastergardener/links.html to get additional information about nutritional needs and the correct environmental conditions. Especially since you are new to this area, you would benefit from the annual Georgia Gold Medal List; the Georgia Gold Medal Winners’ Selections Committee is a non-profit organization comprised of nurserymen, flower growers, garden center retailers, landscape professionals, county extension agents and faculty from the University of Georgia. Every year this list is made up of plants that fill a need; it might replace a plant that has a specific pest problem. Additionally, the new plant might have an extended bloom period. To make this list a plant also has to have survivability by being adaptable to Georgia’s climate, and if the plant can tolerate sun or shade, wet or dry microclimates, it will be placed higher on the list. Other desirable characteristics are low maintenance and ease of propagation.

