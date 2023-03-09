I know that we usually talk about plants and gardening that we can use here in Zone 7B, but I was fortunate enough to spend 14 days (about 2 weeks) on a cruise to Australia and New Zealand. It was a wonderful experience and one of the cruise excursions that I took was to a kiwi orchard. We are talking kiwi the fruit, not kiwi the bird or Kiwi the nickname for New Zealanders. I must admit that I was clueless about kiwis, so I thought that I would share what I learned.

Kiwifruit, also called Chinese gooseberry (Actinidia deliciosa), is a woody vine with an edible fruit. It is native to China and Taiwan but also grown commercially in New Zealand and California. China is the largest consumer of kiwis, but New Zealand is the largest exporter of the fruit.

