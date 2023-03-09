I know that we usually talk about plants and gardening that we can use here in Zone 7B, but I was fortunate enough to spend 14 days (about 2 weeks) on a cruise to Australia and New Zealand. It was a wonderful experience and one of the cruise excursions that I took was to a kiwi orchard. We are talking kiwi the fruit, not kiwi the bird or Kiwi the nickname for New Zealanders. I must admit that I was clueless about kiwis, so I thought that I would share what I learned.
Kiwifruit, also called Chinese gooseberry (Actinidia deliciosa), is a woody vine with an edible fruit. It is native to China and Taiwan but also grown commercially in New Zealand and California. China is the largest consumer of kiwis, but New Zealand is the largest exporter of the fruit.
New Zealand provides the ideal conditions for growing kiwifruit. The vines thrive in fertile, moist soils with good drainage and pH levels between 5.0 and 6.8. New Zealand has the perfect climate and most importantly those acidic volcanic soils. New Zealand sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” and has 24 Holocene volcanoes, 10 of which are active.
Kiwi vines are dioecious with separate male and female plants. Generally, one male plant can pollinate three to eight female plants. Commercially, the plants are grown on trellises suspended 6 feet above the soil. The fruit hangs down below, allowing the pickers to walk beneath the vines and harvest the kiwis. Kiwifruit is a true berry. It has an ellipsoidal shape and a furry brownish green skin. The flesh has numerous edible purple-black seeds embedded around a white center. Kiwis are high in vitamins C and K. They can be eaten raw or cooked and the juice can be used as a meat tenderizer.
There are three main kiwifruit varieties grown commercially in New Zealand. Green and Gold form the large majority of kiwifruit but more recently, a Red variety has become commercially available. Green kiwifruit has a vibrant, fresh taste with a tangy flavor and less sugar than Gold. Gold kiwifruits are smooth, oval fruit with a vibrant yellow color and tropical taste: something like a cross between a mango and a strawberry. Compared to Green kiwifruit they have a smaller core, fewer seeds, and less fuzz. Red kiwifruit varieties have only been around commercially since 2020 and most of them get shipped to Asia. They have a refreshing, raspberry taste and are the sweetest of the three.
As I walked through the orchards and listened to our guide, I was amazed by the harvesting process. The kiwifruit is so delicate that we were not allowed to touch the fruit with our bare hands for fear of bruising it. When it comes time to pick, the workers must wear cotton gloves and carry a padded bag strapped to their chest. They gently place the fruit in the bag and then gently roll the fruit that they picked out of the bottom of the bag and into a tray. The Gold kiwis are more fragile than the green which explains why they are more expensive.
Zespri is a co-operative of kiwifruit growers in New Zealand and is the largest marketer of kiwifruit in the world. I had never heard of them until I toured New Zealand. I came home, went to Kroger’s and there in the produce section were boxes of kiwifruit with Zespri on the label! I thoroughly enjoyed my excursion to the orchard, and I have a much greater appreciation of the journey these delicious fruits must make to get to our tables.
