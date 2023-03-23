MG

Chives, thyme and parsley are shown.

 BY Bette Stuckey

Q: I’ve had a raised bed (about 4ft. x 6ft.) built so that I can continue to do some gardening without having to get down on my knees. Would this be a suitable place to grow herbs? If so, would you give me suggestions of some that are easy to grow?

A: If your bed receives at least 6 hours of sun, your raised bed should work well. In addition to sunlight, the basic requirements of growing herbs are to have soil that drains well and adequate water.

Trending Videos