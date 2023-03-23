Q: I’ve had a raised bed (about 4ft. x 6ft.) built so that I can continue to do some gardening without having to get down on my knees. Would this be a suitable place to grow herbs? If so, would you give me suggestions of some that are easy to grow?
A: If your bed receives at least 6 hours of sun, your raised bed should work well. In addition to sunlight, the basic requirements of growing herbs are to have soil that drains well and adequate water.
I use the term “adequate” water because while herbs in general tolerate dry conditions, our summers tend to have some really hot spells. The soil does not have to be particularly rich. An ideal mixture would be equal parts of topsoil, sand and compost.
If by chance you have already filled your bed with topsoil, just mix in the other two.
Plan your layout so that at maturity the tallest plant will be in the center of the bed if you have access all around. Otherwise, plant the tallest behind shorter ones. Since I don’t have long arms, I actually held my arm out to see how far back I could comfortably reach to harvest my tall herbs. I doubt it was to the center!
Two tips that apply to herbs in general are to harvest them often and harvest them in the morning before the sun heats up the leaves releasing the essential oils. You can harvest them later, but they are tastiest before the release.
Frankly, I’m often running out to cut my herbs in the late afternoon to add to whatever I’m cooking for our evening meal.
By harvesting them often the plants will stay more productive.
Here are some suggestions for easy to grow herbs that have proven successful for me and that you should have room for in your small raised bed. Read the plant labels to see how far apart to plant. After several years you may need to trim some of the perennials back that spread but this will get you started for a good while.
If I could grow only one herb, it would be basil. Basil does not tolerate cold weather so do not plant until several weeks after the last frost when the days are consistently warm.
Believe me; you will have plenty of time to have ample harvests! There is an assortment to choose from with their unique twist in flavors. I’m adding lemon basil this spring, and I always grow the big leaf sweet basil commonly used in Italian cooking.
This one is a taller plant, usually growing about 24 inches but I’ve had them grow taller. Water thoroughly during dry spells. Pinch back the basil when it begins to flower to prolong the life of the plant. Basil is an annual therefore it will not grow back the next year.
Another easy to grow herb is chives. The chive plant is a perennial so after your first planting enjoy the harvest until the next frost. Then cut the plant to ground level and it will /should return the next spring. As with basil, because you will harvest often, you may fertilize more.
My next easy to grow favorite is thyme. I particularly like lemon thyme because of the pronounced citrus taste.
Whether common thyme or one of the many varieties, it can be placed at the front edge of your raised bed where it lends a softness and will be easy to harvest. Thyme is a perennial and mine has lasted throughout winter for several years.
As with thyme, oregano is a perennial that has lasted through our Carrollton winters for several years. It, too, will lend softness at the front of your bed while making it easy to harvest the small, stemmed leaves.
Sage is the last herb I’ll highlight. I’ve grown sage in my raised bed many times, and I’m amazed at how it has tolerated the cold weather. The leaves droop a bit when we have freezing temperatures, but it’s still tasty to use.
Perhaps my winter success has been helped by the positioning of the raised bed that allows sun while having some shelter from the extreme cold.
I wish you well as you start a new focus in gardening. There’s so much to explore with individual herbs that I didn’t delve into in this article. I hope the suggestions serve you well and that you will study things that come to mind with your plantings of choice.
Spend a relaxing afternoon with us at our annual Art in the Garden event, Sunday, April 30 from 1 — 4 p.m. Come and enjoy our beautiful Buffalo Creek Garden and view artwork from local Carroll County students against the gorgeous spring flowers.
Vendors and local artists will be available to sell their work, and Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions.
If you have more horticulture questions, contact a Master Gardener Extenion Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office at 900 Newnan Road, Carrollton or at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
