Q: Dear Master Gardener, I have pets and I also love plants. Can you help me keep my pets safe both inside and outside by helping me figure out which plants are safe and not safe to have around?
Dear Reader, this is an excellent topic to discuss. With spring upon us, everyone is getting outside more. As you begin to purchase plants for your landscape, it is important to know which plants might be harmful or even deadly. While adults rarely ingest unknown plants, children and pets often do as they explore their surroundings. There are many beautiful plants that are very common both in the home and yard that are surprisingly toxic to animals. Some of them are only toxic when ingested, while others may cause problems simply by being touched by your pet. There are many sources to help with this question and will be cited at the end of this article.
It is important to know the symptoms of toxicity. They can range from mild rash or upset stomach to even death. Therefore, it is paramount to know which plants may be harmful. According to a new publication by the University of Georgia, plant toxicities can be organized into four classes. Class 1 is Major Toxicity and may result in serious illness or death if ingested. Class #2 is Minor Toxicity which may result in vomiting or diarrhea if ingested. Class #3 is Oxalates which contain juice or sap with oxalate crystals that can irritate the skin, mouth, and or/throat, cause swelling, difficulty breathing, pain, and/or upset stomach. Finally, class #4 is Dermatitis which contact with thorns or sap may result in a skin rash. The publication goes on to state that if you suspect a poison-related emergency, contact your local veterinarian or the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at 888-426-4435.
In this article, I will attempt to provide information on a few of the more common plants that may surprise most people as to their level of toxicity. As previously stated, several publications will be linked to this article.
Amaryllis (Amaryllis spp.)- Popular as an indoor flower around the holiday season and in the yard during the summer, this plant has a toxicity class is 2 & 4. (Minor Toxicity/Dermatitis)
Autumn Crocus (Colchicum autumnale)- Popular as a potted plant and a garden beauty, it has a toxicity class of 1 & 4 (Major Toxicity/Dermatitis).
Cardinal flower (Lobelia spp.)-This beautiful bog flowering plant bearing the color of the bird it is named after has a toxicity class of 1 & 4 (Major Toxicity/Dermatitis).
Daffodil- Each spring is ushered in with this beautiful yellow flower and marks the beginning of a new season for many. However, its toxicity class is a 2 & 4. (Minor Toxicity/Dermatitis)
Daylily (Hemerocallis spp.)- Frequently seen as a flower bed plant it has a toxicity class of 1 (Major Toxicity).
Easter lily, Oriental lily (Lilium spp.)- Common at all the stores in spring, this gorgeous flower has a toxicity rating of 1 for cats and 2 & 4 for other pets (Major/ Minor/ Dermatitis)
English ivy (Hedera spp.)-This popular climbing plant has a toxicity class of 2 & 4 (Minor Toxicity/Dermatitis).
Foxglove (Digitalis purpurea)- The toxicity class on this beautiful cottage garden plant is a 1 (Major Toxicity).
Hyacinth (Hyacinthus spp)- The colorful Hyacinth with its uniquely breathtaking scent has a toxicity class rating of 2 & 4 (Minor Toxicity/Dermatitis).
Jade Plant (Chinese rubber plant, Japanese rubber plant) (Crassula argentea)- This plant, as with all plants in this family does contain a toxin. While not deadly, their classification of toxicity is 2 & 4. (Minor Toxicity/Dermatitis).
Mother-in-law's tongue (Snake plant) (Sansevieria trifasciata)- While one of this author’s favorites, it has a toxicity class of 2 & 4. (Minor Toxicity/Dermatitis).
Mistletoe (Phoradendron spp)- The famous Christmas plant of those who desire a kiss has a classification of toxicity is 2 & 4. (Minor Toxicity/Dermatitis).
Oleander (Nerium oleander)- Both beautiful and deadly, this plant has a classification of toxicity as 1 & 4 (Major/Dermatitis).
Rhododendron azalea (Rhododendron spp.)- An extremely popular southern favorite, this all parts of this plant have a toxicity classification of 1 (Major).
Sago palm (Cycas revoluta)- While popular in Georgia as a potted outdoor plant, all parts of this plant, including the soil it grows in are a toxicity class of 1 (Major).
Schefflera (Schefflera actinophylla)-A beautiful house plant, this has a toxicity class of 2 & 4. (Minor Toxicity/Dermatitis).
Yew (Taxus spp)- This beautiful evergreen plant’s toxicity classification is 1 (Major).
Yucca (Asparagaceae)- Although it is in the asparagus family, the commonly eaten Yucca plant is toxic to both cats and dogs. While it is one of the most habitually eaten carbohydrates, the raw plant is extremely dangerous and should never be eaten uncooked. As this plant does not appear on the publications used to list toxicity classifications, this author cannot give it a rating, but it is one to be handled with care.
This is not a complete list of plants that can be harmful to your pets. Please be sure to keep your plants out of your pet’s reach or use fencing to keep pets away from them. For more information on plants that could be harmful to pets, check out toxic and non-toxic plants from the ASPCA, or poisonous plants for dogs and cats from the Veterinary Partner website.
If you have gardening questions, or for information on our 2022 schedule, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County office at 900 Newnan Road, or call 770-836-8546 and via email at ccmg@uga.edu. You may visit our website at www.carrollcountymastergardeners.com for more information.
