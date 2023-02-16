Well, it looks like the yucca came up a winner for the deep-freeze this winter in my garden. I am still surveying damage to the shrubs, evergreens, ornamentals, and such. It is evident that the yucca fared much better than many other plants like the tea olive, camelia, and especially the coppertone viburnum. And you might say, isn’t that the plant that you can't get rid of. Well, there are about 50 species in the Yucca genus and some are more appealing than others. If you have the Yucca ‘Filamentosa,’ you might be a yucca hater. If you have the Yucca ‘Color Guard,” you might be a yucca lover. I have both in my yard and the differences are very noticeable. There are about 50 species in the Yucca genus, but these two are alive and growing in my dirt road garden.

Yucca ‘Color Guard’

