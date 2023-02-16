Well, it looks like the yucca came up a winner for the deep-freeze this winter in my garden. I am still surveying damage to the shrubs, evergreens, ornamentals, and such. It is evident that the yucca fared much better than many other plants like the tea olive, camelia, and especially the coppertone viburnum. And you might say, isn’t that the plant that you can't get rid of. Well, there are about 50 species in the Yucca genus and some are more appealing than others. If you have the Yucca ‘Filamentosa,’ you might be a yucca hater. If you have the Yucca ‘Color Guard,” you might be a yucca lover. I have both in my yard and the differences are very noticeable. There are about 50 species in the Yucca genus, but these two are alive and growing in my dirt road garden.
I was introduced to the Yucca ‘Color Guard’ from the City of Carrollton garden beds at the Amp a few years ago. It was planted in the middle of the bed and I thought it was stunning, so I called my gardener friend Lisa Todd. After describing it to her, she knew exactly where it was, its name and where to find one. I went straight over to Everything Outdoors on Alabama Street, and had one planted in my yard before dark. I have enjoyed it every day since. To me, it’s like a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day. It is drought tolerant, very cold hardy, and never has to be pruned. What more can you ask for in a plant!
The Yucca ‘Color Guard’ is an ornamental, broadleaf evergreen shrub featuring rigid, sword-shaped, rich green leaves with a broad, central, brilliant yellow stripe with a desert or tropical feel. ‘Color Guard’ is the named variety of Y. filamentosa and grows best in USDA Zones 4-10, in full sun to partial shade and reaches about three feet tall and four feet wide. The University of Florida Extension describes the ‘Color Guard’ as having the growth habit of a sphere with swordlike leaves. Its leaf margins have filaments, or hairs growing from them. ‘Color Guard’ can be planted in the middle of the bed to make a statement, at the end of the bed as a punctuation mark, or use it in a pedestal planter in place of a ball topiary. Even on the gloomiest days, this plant keeps the garden sunny.
Yucca ‘Filamentosa’ Adam’s Needle
I inherited the Yucca ‘Filamentosa’ Adam’s Needle when I bought my current house, and it seems to be the variety that keeps on giving. If you are familiar with them, you may know what I am talking about. I would certainly agree with the Georgia Gardener, Walter Reeves, that it’s mighty hard to kill a yucca. He said he got rid of one by cutting it to the ground and chopping as many roots as he could find, then waiting a year and digging up all the little sprouts that came from roots he hadn't found before. Sounds pretty desperate I know, but that has been the exact same experience I’ve had with the Yucca Filamentosa in my yard. Yes, it can be very beautiful, but let one topple to the ground, as they tend to do, and look out, it will take root from that and can outgrow your space. It’s kind of like they have nine lives, and that’s probably why this variety of yucca might be pronounced yuck-a!
The Yucca Filamentosa Adam’s Needle is native to the Southeastern United States and propagates readily. The common name Adam’s needle is derived from the plant’s long, sword-
like foliage with sharp needle-like tips. It is not an invasive species but can overgrow an area if left alone. Its sword-like leaves appear as though they have been shaved because leaf margins bear curved, filamentous threads of leaf tissue. The Filamentosa can grow from three to ten feet tall in Zones 4-10. In summer, a tall, showy flower spike emerges from the center of the plant and displays prominently for several weeks. Never plant one near the sidewalk unless you want a puncture wound in your leg, kind of like a tetanus shot. This variety is not suitable for containers, although they are good pollinators. Adam’s needle can live on average 20 to 50 years under ideal circumstances.
If you have other gardening questions, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton or at 770-836-8546 and via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
