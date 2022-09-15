Q: I see seeds and plants that say ‘heirloom’ and some say ‘hybrid’. What is the difference and why is that important?

A: Heirloom plants are somewhat like family treasures that are passed down from one generation to the next. They are saved in their original form, and each generation of flower, tree, vegetable or any other species of heirloom plant from that seed is identical to the parent plant. To grow new plants that are true to the original, they are referred to as open-pollinated, or OP. Open pollinated just means that the seeds will grow seedlings exactly like the parent. The term ‘heirloom’ has been applied to open pollinated seed stock that has been passed down over time without any cross-pollination. Heirloom plants have a history, or provenance, and can generally be traced back for a hundred years or more. With today’s interest in our own farm heritage here in West Georgia, heirloom vegetable plants have been a popular choice for many of our home gardeners, and the produce is made available by many small commercial growers who sell their flowers and vegetables at the local farmer’s markets.

