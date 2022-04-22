Orchidaceae, commonly known as the orchid family, is one of the largest plant families with 880 genera and approximately 26,000 species. Worldwide, orchids have been collected for their beautiful and fragrant blooms for thousands of years. Some tropical varieties are epiphytic (living in trees) while others are lithophytic (living in the cracks of rocks). Most orchids are ornamental with few exceptions. The vanilla orchid produces vanilla beans used in making natural vanilla extract you find at the grocery store. Everyone loves the gorgeous, exotic orchid flowers seen in cut flower arrangements from the local florist.
Let me introduce the herbaceous perennials, known as Hardy Orchids. Herbaceous perennials are plants having a growth cycle, flowering, then dying down to the ground each year. Their roots remain alive and send up new top growth repeating this cycle each year. Most Hardy Orchids are terrestrial and live in soil. Did I just say that? Yes! A large variety of beautiful native and imported orchid species can grow in temperate zones 5-9. How wonderful to learn that Hardy Orchids do well right here in the soil of Georgia gardens.
If you are interested in growing Hardy Orchids a good plant for beginners is Bletilla Striata. It is known as the Hardy Chinese Ground Orchid and is easy to grow in the garden or can be a house plant during the winter. Bletilla flowers during the late spring to early summer. Depending on the variety, flowers come in shades of pink, lavender, or white. The plant grows to 20” tall, and spreads 12-15”. Plant the corm like pseudobulbs about 4” deep and about 15” apart in medium or loamy soil. A pH of 5.5-7.0, with the addition of peat will provide a well-drained soil. The plant does well in partial shade and adequate water. During winter add a layer of mulch to protect the bulbs. Bletilla flowers are small and are similar in form to those of Cattleya orchids.
Hardy Ground Orchids add interest to the garden. Try them, you will be pleased. Bletilla Striata may be available at local garden centers, or online. Plant Delights Nursery, www.plantdelights.com has a great collection to choose from.
For answers to your gardening questions, contact or visit a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office located at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton at 770-836-8546 or ccmg@uga.edu.
