Growing up in Louisiana, I remember Daddy always had grapevines on an iron trellis near the side of the house. He also made a jug of wine when the grapes were ready in late summer. I can’t say the wine was very tasty, but it was a lot of fun for him.
On our small farm in Temple, I’ve tested several types of grapes to see how they compare in growing and taste. Thanks to the classes held by our UGA Extension, and a degree in Microbiology when younger, I have learned much more than Daddy knew about the type of grapes we can grow in West Georgia. I was not planning to set up a commercial vineyard, but I wanted just a few vines to provide grape juice, jelly and some cooking wine for the family.
After several years of testing, I decided to grow the easiest grapes I could find, and since we prefer juice over wine, we would extract the delightful juice of Vitis.vinifera varieties of Lenoir and Norton grapes, normally used for wine, and the fruit juice grape of the Concord variety, a hybrid from the Vitis.labrusca species. The large size Concord grapes allow for faster harvest and processing. Just last year I started growing two red juice muscadines like Nobel, a Vitis.rotundifolia variety. To make juice, I use an 11-quart extractor that I bought from Amazon, and it is easy to use. The left-over pulp can be used as a compost. I put it in my flower beds.
The other kind of grape I love is a table grape. They have no seeds and a tender grape coat. My grandkids love to walk around my yard and eat grapes. The table grape we all love is a muscadine hybrid called Razzmatazz. It does not ripen all at once, but a little at a time. We mostly eat it as we walk in the yard, and no spraying is needed. It has become a family tradition with the grandkids. My first Razzmatazz was very expensive, but just like all grapes, they are easy to propagate. The downside is that this variety grape has a small fruit. Nevertheless, this is my favorite tasting grape to-date.
Grapes have numerous predators. Everything from deer, squirrels, fungus, beetles, and leaf hoppers cause problems. If you are trying to raise wine grapes in West Georgia, it can be done. However, it will require fungicide, insecticide, deer repellent, netting, and dogs. I prefer to raise the muscadine and muscadine hybrids to reduce my workload. Even the birds are slightly less of a fight, because muscadines have a thicker fruit coat.
The work of raising grapes begins in late winter before the leaves come out, with a good spray of lime sulfur. You can buy it at the organic shops online. Soil testing is important to find out the minerals missing in your soil. Amend the soil as needed. Then you will be ready to prune your vines. Once fertilized, spray fungicide on v.vinifera grapes, on a regular basis. Almost no fungicide is needed on muscadine or muscadine hybrids. Have fun and enjoy the fruit.
For more information about planting or gardening, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Extension Carroll County office located in the Ag Center at 900 Newnan Road, Carrollton or by calling 770-836-8546, or email is ccmg@uga.edu.
