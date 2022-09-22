Growing up in Louisiana, I remember Daddy always had grapevines on an iron trellis near the side of the house. He also made a jug of wine when the grapes were ready in late summer. I can’t say the wine was very tasty, but it was a lot of fun for him.

On our small farm in Temple, I’ve tested several types of grapes to see how they compare in growing and taste. Thanks to the classes held by our UGA Extension, and a degree in Microbiology when younger, I have learned much more than Daddy knew about the type of grapes we can grow in West Georgia. I was not planning to set up a commercial vineyard, but I wanted just a few vines to provide grape juice, jelly and some cooking wine for the family.

