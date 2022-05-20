Q. I like ferns quite a lot, and I want to explore some that will thrive in various sections of my yard. Part of the front has full sun, some areas are partially shaded, and one section is in full shade. What do you suggest? Vivian
A. Vivian, some ferns will thrive in the sun and some will thrive in shady wet environments. Additionally, ferns thrive with minimum care; they require sparse fertilizing and virtually no pruning. Additionally, there are few pests – deer even shun them. Ferns were identified during the Carboniferous Period, more than 360 million years ago. Many developmental changes occurred, and ferns had the most popular during the Victorian Era. During this time, there were hunts by botanists to find rare species, and many new species were developed. Today, there are more than 10,000 known types.
This variety gives us so many options that you can have choices for your sunny and shady areas. Not all ferns can survive all conditions. The trick is in the selection of the correct plant for the specific place. As you are working with options, one thing that could help you is to plant your ferns in pots allowing you to move them toward more sun or more shade as needed. In an ideal situation, a fern should be in a pot just large enough to give the roots a small amount of space to expand. A small fern in a large pot looks like a child in daddy’s shoes. Additionally, the extra room allows for problems like too much moisture which is often fatal to ferns. “Growing Ferns”, Bulletin 737, published by the University of Georgia Extension has a great deal of information about selecting pots and much, much more. You can find it at http://www.caes.uga.edu/publications/.
However, you can also access advice by calling or visiting the extension office. Additionally, the public is always welcome at the Master Gardener monthly meetings which are usually held on the second Thursday of the month. If you would like to join us for dinner, bring a dish to share at 6:00 or come just for the program at 6:45. Most gardeners enjoy researching information and helping to solve problems.
For the sunny areas in your yard, a good choice is the Cinnamon Fern, Osmunda cinnamomea, which is a native plant growing in swamps and wetlands. It is named for the bright cinnamon fronds shown in the early spring and will usually survive in drier soil but prefers wet to moist. In the ideal environment, the cinnamon fern has been recorded at 60 inches in height. Another native with similar needs is the royal fern, Osmunda regalis, which can tolerate some sun. However, it needs consistent moisture. A third fern that can tolerate some sun is the ostrich fern, Matteuccccia struthiopteris, which grows in an upright form. The ends of the fronds hold a curled form that resembles the “eyes” of its namesake.
There is a large variety of ferns that fall in the category of part sun/part shade. A very popular one is the autumn fern, Dryopteris erythrosora. It leans a little more toward the sun, while the Japanese silver painted fern, Athyrium niponicum, prefers a little more shade. The ghost fern, Athyrium X ‘ghost’, is very similar to the silver painted fern, but it is smaller with finer leaves. A very different fern in the part sun/part shade selection is a very sturdy one, the Japanese holly fern, Cyrtomium falcatum ‘Rochfordianum.’ It does not look very much like a fern with sharper more separated fronds, and it is an evergreen. It is so hardy that it is a great foundation plant near the house when it has some protection from winter winds. It prefers moist soil but can tolerate drier conditions in the shade.
You mentioned that your backyard is in deep shade, and there are ferns to meet that condition. One of the most interesting is the upside-down fern, Arachnioides standishii, which is a semi-evergreen and named for its large veins on the top side of the plant. It likes moist but well-draining soil with a large portion of organic matter. Its layering growth pattern makes it an outstanding container plant. Another beautiful fern that needs deep shade is the tassel fern, Polystichum polybeharum, is. It has broad glossy leaves and grows best in moist, rich, well-drained soil indoors or out.
I hope this provides enough information to help you make choices about ferns for your diverse environment including sun, part sun/part shade, and deep shade. Research the availability of various ferns at local nurseries and keep up with the Master Gardener events; we have plants for sale at various times of the year. In the meantime, if you have questions contact a Master Gardener volunteer at the Carroll County Extension office located at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton. You can call 770-836-8546 or email them at ccmg@uga.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.