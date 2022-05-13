About three years ago, I planted one of my most beautiful plants; and each year I love it more and more. It’s sometimes called the Butterfly Ginger or the White Ginger Lily, but to be sure you order it correctly its scientific name is Hedychium, corronarium. It’s a beautiful rhizomatous perennial that grows very well here in West Georgia. Since many people are discovering the health benefits of ginger, they are buying ginger to grow here in West Georgia. Edible Ginger, Zingier, officinale is a pretty plant also, but not nearly as pretty as it’s cousin, the Butterfly Ginger.
I planted my first Butterfly Ginger Lily near the front of the house right beside our front steps. The foliage of the plant can grow 6 -10 feet tall each summer starting from the ground each May. The spikes are dark green with beautiful white butterfly-shaped flowers toward the end of their long spikes. When you look at the large white bloom, you will know why they call this the Butterfly Ginger. The bloom looks a little like a large white butterfly.
The beauty of the plant is striking but the trait that beats that is the unforgettable fragrance! The first time I smelled the bloom, it reminded me of two of my favorite scents, a gardenia, and a honeysuckle flower. That is why I planted it near our front door. I always stop to smell it as I come and go during the day in the summer.
Some people may be worried about the plant’s invasiveness. Sure, it multiplies, but the plant is easy to give away or sell, and I have forty acres here to use if need be. But technically, the plant is very easy to remove with a shovel, and the roots don’t go deep in the soil. If I must be overrun by a plant, I pick this one for sure! We all may have our invasive plant memories. I think peppermint was the hardest invasive plant for me to control. After going through my battles with mint, managing the Ginger will be a “walk in the park”.
When I first planted the Butterfly Ginger, I located it in a northernly-facing bed that gets about four hours of direct sun a day. The second transplant was into a western-facing bed that gets more than six hours of sun a day. The plant in the new location bloomed the first year also. The Ginger loves composted soil, and regular watering. The second bed is farther from the house, so it is likely that we missed watering from time to time. I could hardly see any differences between the two plants. This spring the Ginger in the sunnier location did emerge from the ground with buds much sooner than in the shadier location.
Remember, when you design your bed, your Ginger will disappear from your garden in the winter like a Lantana or Hydrangea. From big bush to nothing. Therefore, I placed a colorful non-invasive Nandina in front of the Ginger plant to hold its place in the winter. You hardly miss it during the winter. Any medium-size shrub, preferably a colorful shrub, would be a good plant in front of the Ginger Lily.
