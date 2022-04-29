Last summer I decided to install a new flower bed in the backyard on the farm. My daughter-in-law, Ana, always enjoys helping me, and always includes her small children, my grandkids. Ana had no experience in gardening, before joining our family, but she was quick to fall in love with playing in the dirt, and she shared that love with her kids.
With all my free help, with 3 under the age of 6, I have learned a few things to make gardening fun for the kids as well as the adults.
The garden that I choose to plant included herb plants from the local garden store and mixed annual seeds with pretty blooms. I even included some asparagus, which won’t produce any asparagus for a few years. Asparagus plants are green and airy, and I thought would look pretty with annuals.
Also, I learned not to plant the whole area initially. We planted the herbs around the edge and left the center for the kids to dig if they got bored. The 6-foot x 6-foot wooden border gave the kids a good sitting spot. We added bricks in the bed for interest for the kids. We changed the bricks around as we progressed to keep their digging away from the installation.
First, I tilled the bed with a midsize tiller. Then we removed weeds with my weed action hoe, which is my favorite tool of all time. The kids used their own spades for digging. At this point, it was time to place the plants around in the area and add compost if needed and fertilizer.
Plants we chose: Russian Sage, (Perovskia atriplicifolia), Lemon balm, (Melissa officinallis), Sage, (Salvia genus), Lemongrass, (Cymbopogon citratus), Garden asparagus, (Asparagus officinallis). Potted plants of Aster (Aster genus), and Shasta daisies (Leucantheum genus), and Coneflower, (Echinacea, purpurea).
Zinnia seeds and seeds of a summer annual mix were broadcast in the center of the bed and sprinkled lightly with garden soil. The kids had fun stepping on the seeds to pack the soil.
One thing we wanted to teach the children was to appreciate the beautiful butterflies we have on the farm, and how the flowers would draw them to the new bed. In the photos below, you can see a butterfly or two. This really fascinated the kids. Monarch butterflies are the most abundant, but others can be found as well.
It is also fun to let the kids taste the herbs in their garden. Josie, our 3-year-old, loves to eat cilantro, parsley, and basil as she walks near the plants outside. Our family has a favorite Thai chicken soup that uses lemongrass and cilantro, so we like to bring the kids out to harvest the lemongrass for the soup. It is such a satisfaction for me to pass my love of gardening to my grandchildren and extended family. This was a fun summer project.
For answers to your gardening questions, contact or visit a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office located at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton at 770-836-8546 or ccmg@uga.edu.
