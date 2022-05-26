Q: Due to my age and health, it is becoming increasingly difficult for me to plant and harvest vegetables in a traditional garden plot. This year I’m considering planting tomatoes and peppers in containers on my patio. Can you provide me with some information on gardening in containers?
A: There are several benefits to container gardening, and the reason you mentioned is one of the most popular. Gardeners who have trouble walking on uneven ground, or who are confined to a wheelchair can still plant and tend to their favorite vegetables and flowers. Tomatoes and peppers are excellent choices for growing in containers on your patio. My first time planting in containers, I planted tomatoes, peppers, beans, and a sunflower all in half-bushel baskets. I still plant tomatoes, peppers, lettuce, radishes, and many herbs in containers on our deck.
The supplies you will need are a sturdy container, good quality soil, your favorite plants, a pair of gloves, and a hand trowel. You can use most anything for your container as long as it will accommodate a full-grown tomato or pepper plant, and some type of support for the plant such as a tomato cage or stake. The container should be sturdy enough to not be turned over in windy conditions. Terracotta pots are porous and allow air and water to pass through the walls preventing root rot. They can be expensive, heavy, and will crack or break during the winter if the soil is left inside the pot. Resin and plastic containers may be a little less expensive and not as heavy. Wood containers can also be used and can be handcrafted to the size you prefer.
Container plants need well-draining soil that is high in organic matter. Use a good quality potting soil or a garden soil that has been amended with compost or well-aged manure. Our local garden centers carry different varieties of soil including those that include fertilizer. If the soil bag says, “Feeds for 3 months”, do not add fertilizer to your container. This information indicates the soil has a continuous release plant food, so there is no need to add additional fertilizer at the time of planting. After three months you may want to add fertilizer depending on how your plants are doing. Plants in containers tend to dry out quicker, so check the moisture in the soil frequently.
Make good use of your container and soil by adding an additional plant that grows well with the tomato or pepper such as an herb or flower that may help deter pests. For instance, chives, nasturtiums, basil, and marigolds all grow well with tomatoes. Radishes, parsley, chives, and basil grow well planted along side of peppers and provide some pest control. Pests will find your container garden and will do just as much damage as they would if planted in an open garden. Pests to look for on both tomatoes and peppers are aphids, tomato hornworm, and cutworms. Diseases that plague these plants are bacterial wilt, spotted wilt virus, early and late blight, and leaf spot.
When applying treatments for pests and diseases, please read and follow the manufacturer’s guidelines for application. If you need additional information on how to treat for these pests and diseases, check with our local garden centers, or contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office located at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton. You can call a volunteer at 770-836-8546 or email them at ccmg@uga.edu.
