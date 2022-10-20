The leaves are turning colors and getting ready to fall. The plants are going into their winter dormancy. Do I continue to water or not? The short answer is yes, keep watering! The long answer is the type of plant determines how much water they need. Remember that fall does not end until December 21. Plants in various parts of your yard may need different amounts of water. South facing plants will need more water than north facing plants so you will need to be selective with your watering. Always water in the morning, that way the soil has time to soak in all the water before the temperature drops in the evening.

Broadleaf trees and shrubs will continue to release moisture through their leaves well into the fall and early winter. Meanwhile, the cooler winds of fall will pull that moisture away from the plant. Later on when the ground freezes, plants will not be able to take up water to replace the moisture that has been lost. The more you can support the root systems now, by hydrating the soil around them, the better they will deal with the drying sun, wind, and cold temperatures in winter. Around here we may not get frozen ground but when the temperatures dip into the 30s for several days straight you can back off the watering. However, if we get a warm spell in January or February, you may want to give those newly planted or more sensitive plants some extra hydration.

