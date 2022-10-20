The leaves are turning colors and getting ready to fall. The plants are going into their winter dormancy. Do I continue to water or not? The short answer is yes, keep watering! The long answer is the type of plant determines how much water they need. Remember that fall does not end until December 21. Plants in various parts of your yard may need different amounts of water. South facing plants will need more water than north facing plants so you will need to be selective with your watering. Always water in the morning, that way the soil has time to soak in all the water before the temperature drops in the evening.
Broadleaf trees and shrubs will continue to release moisture through their leaves well into the fall and early winter. Meanwhile, the cooler winds of fall will pull that moisture away from the plant. Later on when the ground freezes, plants will not be able to take up water to replace the moisture that has been lost. The more you can support the root systems now, by hydrating the soil around them, the better they will deal with the drying sun, wind, and cold temperatures in winter. Around here we may not get frozen ground but when the temperatures dip into the 30s for several days straight you can back off the watering. However, if we get a warm spell in January or February, you may want to give those newly planted or more sensitive plants some extra hydration.
Flowers need a steady flow of moisture right up until late autumn. Wind down the water as temperatures begin to drop below 40 degrees. Most annuals and herbaceous perennials will freeze, and the foliage will die with the first or second hard frost. Newly installed plants and transplants especially need water because their roots are still trying to establish themselves in the soil. Evergreens such as yews, junipers, rhododendrons, and hollies never get a break from weather damage. Their foliage is exposed year-round to the effects of wind, sun, and potentially dry conditions. Watering them through the fall into winter will help them thrive as they go into winter.
Do not forget about your lawns. It is a good idea to keep the soil under your grass moist right through late fall. Warm, dry spells can occur throughout autumn and you need to water your lawn during these spells. If the type of grass that you have is a cool-season grass, then this time is a period of robust growth for your lawn. An adequate water supply for the roots is essential for proper nutrient uptake. If your lawn is not absorbing nutrients, it will not look as healthy as it should in the spring. Even warm season grass keeps growing in autumn. You may not be aware of its growth, because these growth areas are hidden underground. There is growth taking place in the underground stolons, or parts of your grass that forms the foundation of your lawn. This fall growth helps your lawn repair summer damage and strengthens it for the year ahead. Make sure you provide these plants with the water that they need.
Do not assume that because your plants are entering a dormant stage, you do not need to water them or provide essential nutrients. The truth is that it is important to provide nourishment to the roots of all your plants, even when they have no leaves. Doing so will help to sustain the health of your plants through the winter and provide an encouraging environment for new growth in the spring. Remember, flowering trees, shrubs, perennials and even grasses will tend to be more vibrant in spring if they are well watered before winter sets in.
If you have gardening questions, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County office at 900 Newnan Road, Carrollton or at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
