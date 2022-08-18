We think of wildfires as an issue in the Western United States however the Eastern part of the country simply call these types of fires by a different name. We call them Forest Fires. The state of Georgia has as many as 3,500 forest fires annually. According to the Forestry Commission half of them are caused by careless burning of debris. We can and should take precautions to limit the damage a forest fire can cause to our homes. The term is that is being used is “Firescaping.” It is using landscaping to reduce the vulnerability of homes and property to wildfires or forest fires. It involves selecting and placing plants and landscape accents in a way that help us protect our property.
We are all aware of the conditions which can increase the risk of wildfires, the weather, topography, and the amount of fuel available. Combinations of hot temperatures, drought, wind, and low humidity create conditions ripe for a forest fire. Low humidity affects the moisture in vegetation and dry vegetation is easier to ignite and harder to control. Low humidity also dries out any items built of wood like decks and porches. We know that fire travels faster uphill because the heat and the gases go up. Fuel can be anything that will burn such as homes, any type of wood, any type of vegetation, firewood, propane tanks, etc.
Knowing all of this there are some things that we can do to try and minimize the spread of fire to our homes. First, remove dead vegetation, dried leaves, pine needles, and ground debris around your property. Remove any leaves from under a deck or porch. Place gravel under low profile decks and porches and put 1/8-inch metal mesh screening from the surface to ground to block any embers and leaves from settling under your porch. Keep your decks and porches free of leaves and pine needles. Clean your gutters twice a year and use metal gutters if possible, they will not ignite.
Secondly, minimize the number of flammable fuels close to the home. Keep propane tanks 30 feet from your house. If that is not feasible then avoid planting vegetation around the tank or build a concrete wall around it. Any firewood should be stored as far away from the house as possible.
Thirdly, disrupt the path of any fire toward your home by widely spacing plants. Plants should be two to five feet from your home. Plants like succulents, sedum, and low growing flowers are the best choice close to the house. Avoid planting trees next to your house as the leaves from the trees can catch fire, fall on the roof, and become a source of fire. Any fencing attached to your house should be metal. Wood fencing with vegetation plants on it or near the fence becomes a path for fire to follow to your house. Trees planted away from your house should be spaced at least 18 feet apart. Trim tall tree limbs ten feet from the ground and plant shrubs ten feet from the spread of the tree. Trim the limbs of smaller trees up 1/3 of their height. When shrubs and trees are planted close together in a line from the house, the fire can follow the path back to the house.
All plants are flammable, but some are more flammable than others. Use low flammable plants within five feet of the house. Plants with low flammability are referred to as “Firewise plants.” They all have one or more of these firewise characteristics. Their tissues contain a lot of moisture, especially during the dry season. Their tissues contain low amounts of volatile oils or readily flammable chemicals. Plants that contain high oils, waxes, and resin are highly flammable. If you notice a distinct odor when crushing plant parts, then that plant may contain resin, oil, or waxes. If the plants provide less fuel, either by producing less litter or by staying small they are considered firewise.
The last thing that you can do to protect your property is incorporate fuel breaks into your landscaping. Fuel breaks are a natural or manufactured break constructed with nonflammable materials. Fuel breaks can be driveways and sidewalks made from gravel, crushed stone, or concrete. If your property backs up to streams, lakes, or ponds, these are considered fuel breaks. Well maintained lawns with the grass kept below four inches is a fuel break. Using low flammable mulch such as gravel or crushed stone within five feet of the house serves as a fuel break. Highly flammable mulches include pine straw, wheat straw, shredded evergreens, and rubber mulch. We may not be able to change everything about our landscaping, but we can keep firescaping in mind as we maintain our property.
Join the Carroll County Master Gardeners for the Second Annual Buffalo Creek Fall Festival, on September 10 from 9 am-4 pm on the grounds of the Ag Center. Enjoy over 100 Arts & Crafts, and plant vendors. Food trucks, trail walks, agricultural speakers, and children's activities will be available as well.
For more information or assistance with any horticultural questions, you may have, contact a Master Gardener Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Phone 770-836-8546 or via E-mail at ccmg@uga.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.