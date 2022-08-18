We think of wildfires as an issue in the Western United States however the Eastern part of the country simply call these types of fires by a different name. We call them Forest Fires. The state of Georgia has as many as 3,500 forest fires annually. According to the Forestry Commission half of them are caused by careless burning of debris. We can and should take precautions to limit the damage a forest fire can cause to our homes. The term is that is being used is “Firescaping.” It is using landscaping to reduce the vulnerability of homes and property to wildfires or forest fires. It involves selecting and placing plants and landscape accents in a way that help us protect our property.

We are all aware of the conditions which can increase the risk of wildfires, the weather, topography, and the amount of fuel available. Combinations of hot temperatures, drought, wind, and low humidity create conditions ripe for a forest fire. Low humidity affects the moisture in vegetation and dry vegetation is easier to ignite and harder to control. Low humidity also dries out any items built of wood like decks and porches. We know that fire travels faster uphill because the heat and the gases go up. Fuel can be anything that will burn such as homes, any type of wood, any type of vegetation, firewood, propane tanks, etc.

